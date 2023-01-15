ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maren Morris apologizes for how country music treats LGBTQ+ people on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

By Pamela Avila, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Maren Morris keeps on doing the work as an ally.

On a recent episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race," the country singer served as a Season 15 guest judge and shared a heartfelt moment with contestants on the rocky relationship between the country music industry and the LGBTQ community.

"Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I'm sorry," Morris said in a clip shared on the show's Instagram page Saturday. "I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me."

"I'm gonna cry, I need to go," the Grammy winner added.

Drag queen Mistress Isabelle Brooks addressed the "Circles Around This Town" singer, saying: "Just you being here shows you're an ally."

During a "RuPaul's Drag Race" confessional, Spice added they "loved hearing Maren share her story because a lot of times with country artists, they can't really express their more progressive ideals."

Spice said, "Just her being here shows she's down to roll with the LGBT."

This isn't the first time Morris has been outspoken about her support for the LGBTQ community . The country singer made waves in August after calling out Brittany Aldean, wife of country singer Jason Aldean, for making transphobic comments on social media.

Aldean posted a video on Twitter of her before and after makeup and captioned it, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Morris replied to Aldean and wrote , "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Brittany Aldean subsequently made an appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, where the conservative political commentator called Morris a "lunatic." Morris responded by selling a statement T-shirt that read, "Lunatic country person."

She raised more than $100,000 in sales for transgender-supporting organizations.

Of the feud, Morris told the Los Angeles Times in September that "I don't have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids."

"The whole 'When they go low, we go high' thing doesn’t work with these people," Morris told the outlet. "Any resistance movement is not done with kind words. And there’s a lot worse things I could’ve called (Brittany Aldean)."

Morris added she "hate(s) feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. It's exhausting."

"But there's a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it."

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

Comments / 11

Eugene D Mullett
2d ago

She's just another singer that is the furthest thing from country music! She needs to go and live with the Hollywood elites that all think immortality is good!!

Reply
10
Bradley Bedwell
2d ago

I 'm with the one that says if you want to be gay that's your business but stop trying to push it down everybody's throat especially younger ears

Reply
7
Michaela Sprouse
2d ago

wow unbelievable you need to sit down at first it did not bother me now that's all you here sick of it you won't to be gay fine but stop pushing that down on everyone else stop pushing it on our kid's also

Reply
7
Comments / 0

Community Policy