ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Answers to Connecticut’s housing crisis may be right in our backyards

By Dan Smolnik
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCJFx_0kFz55mJ00

Connecticut has a peculiarly high amount of land, once set aside for manufacturing, now lying fallow as vacant space.

Comments / 17

Guest
3d ago

I feel even when places are made into housing it’s only affordable to section 8 not young or middle aged middle class which are becoming poor. The people that actually work get screwed want us to pay more than a mortgage for a rent. Start helping the middle class!

Reply(3)
18
default-avatar
k.williambryson
2d ago

The problem is that housing has become a commodity instead of a stable home base for a family. Capital gains tax breaks, commercial entities buying up properties en masse, bed and breakfast and vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods all take homes out of the reach of families and into the hands of groups only interested in making the best returns for their investments.

Reply
5
May Jones
3d ago

I went from living high class to literally couch to couch, the housing situation and prices need to be handled for the better of the working class young graduate students.

Reply(1)
5
Related
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill

Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Connecticut proposal would cap annual rent increases at 2.5%

A Connecticut state senator has submitted a bill before the legislature that would cap yearly rent increases at 2.5 percent, and eliminate no-cause evictions, CT Insider reported. The bill, introduced by Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven), would cap increases between landlords and tenants as well as agreements between tenants. Owner-occupied...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy