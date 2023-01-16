Answers to Connecticut’s housing crisis may be right in our backyards

I feel even when places are made into housing it’s only affordable to section 8 not young or middle aged middle class which are becoming poor. The people that actually work get screwed want us to pay more than a mortgage for a rent. Start helping the middle class!
The problem is that housing has become a commodity instead of a stable home base for a family. Capital gains tax breaks, commercial entities buying up properties en masse, bed and breakfast and vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods all take homes out of the reach of families and into the hands of groups only interested in making the best returns for their investments.
I went from living high class to literally couch to couch, the housing situation and prices need to be handled for the better of the working class young graduate students.
