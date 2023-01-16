The Supreme Court could consider a charter school’s code requiring skirts or dresses for girls

Related
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
Before taking up Title 42, Supreme Court considers immigration appeals process
Lawyers for Guatemalan woman twice deported, twice denied, appeal to nation's highest court despite her inability to provide proof of persecution.
Supreme Court takes up rights of disabled students in Michigan special education case
The Supreme Court will hear a case Wednesday that could affect the rights of students with disabilities in disputes between their parental guardians and schools. The case before the justices, Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools, will raise two key questions under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act: whether families can initiate claims if they have already settled under IDEA proceedings and whether a family must exhaust IDEA proceedings when pursuing non-IDEA claims for money damages under other federal disability laws.
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Police shining a spotlight on your car? It’s not a stop, California Supreme Court rules
The California Supreme Court has ruled that a police officer shining a spotlight on a vehicle does not constitute a stop because a reasonable person would feel free to leave.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
School Banned BLM Shirts, But Allowed Nooses & Confederate Symbols: Lawsuit
Georgia school officials allegedly told Black students that Black Lives Matter messaging was disruptive, while the Confederate flag represents 'heritage not hate.'
U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Sturgis Schools discrimination suit
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard testimony related to Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools. At issue is whether the immigrant family of a deaf former student may sue the Michigan public school district for monetary damages. Nine-year-old Miguel Perez, the plaintiff in the case, left Mexico with his family and enrolled at Sturgis in 2004. Perez was assigned to a classroom aide, and was never...
Opinion: The Supreme Court Shouldn't Enforce the "Christian Agenda"
As American citizens, we are taught to be grateful for our constitutional freedoms. However, many Americans don’t seem to be aware that we have rights beyond what is explicitly stated in the Constitution.
Supreme Court’s decision on felony suffrage hinges on understanding of state amendment process
Whether United States Supreme Court justices take the time to understand how Mississippi’s Constitution is amended could determine if they agree to hear a case asking that a provision prohibiting most people convicted of felonies from voting be found unconstitutional. The New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, like...
Alabama lawmaker, accused of living out of district, appeals election contest to Supreme Court
An Alabama legislator, accused of not living in the district he was elected to represent in Montgomery, appealed Tuesday to the state Supreme Court. State Rep. David Cole, R-Huntsville, won election to the State House in November but that election is being contested by Elijah Boyd, an opponent in the race running as a Libertarian. Boyd, in contesting the election, said Cole was not rightfully elected because he did not live in House District 10.
Missouri prisoner clings on to little hope for freedom after petition to U.S. Supreme Court
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged in 2020 that Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to hear Dunn’s case.
Supreme Court takes up claim of man refusing to work Sundays for religious reasons
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an evangelical Christian mail carrier’s employment discrimination claim in a case that could force employers to do more to accommodate the religious practices of their workers. The justices will hear an appeal brought by Gerald Groff, who says the U.S. Postal...
Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Republican who lost an Anchorage House race in November has appealed a judge’s ruling that found that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong met residency requirements to take office and accepted Armstrong as the winner. Republican Liz Vazquez and four others filed an appeal...
Supreme Court considers case of transgender immigrant seeking relief from deportation
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in the case of a Guatemalan transgender woman who is attempting to avoid deportation from the United States after a lower court said the immigrant failed to go through the proper procedures to demonstrate persecution in the country of origin. Leon Santos-Zacaria, who...
South Carolina Supreme Court set for all-male bench
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No woman is expected to serve on the South Carolina Supreme Court for the first time in 35 years. Lawmakers appear poised to replace Justice Kaye Hearn with Judge Gary Hill after the two other candidates under consideration — both women — dropped out. Five men would sit on the bench […]
Relative Of Lynching Victim Makes History As Michigan Supreme Court Justice
Kyra Bolden's road to becoming the Michigan's first Black woman Supreme Court justice began when her grandfather, Jesse Lee Bond, was lynched after 'asking a store owner for a receipt.'
South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules
A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby…
Appeals court clarifies boundaries of restitution orders, return of seized property
After two criminal defendants with convictions more than a decade old filed challenges implicating a pair of recent Colorado Supreme Court rulings, the state's Court of Appeals has now filled in the gaps on the process for ordering restitution to victims and for reclaiming property seized by law enforcement. Two...
