ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The Supreme Court could consider a charter school’s code requiring skirts or dresses for girls

By Grace Panetta | The 19th
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCoSm_0kFz54ta00

A North Carolina school that was found to violate the Constitution by requiring women students to wear skirts or dresses to promote “chivalry” is taking its case to the Supreme Court.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court takes up rights of disabled students in Michigan special education case

The Supreme Court will hear a case Wednesday that could affect the rights of students with disabilities in disputes between their parental guardians and schools. The case before the justices, Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools, will raise two key questions under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act: whether families can initiate claims if they have already settled under IDEA proceedings and whether a family must exhaust IDEA proceedings when pursuing non-IDEA claims for money damages under other federal disability laws.
STURGIS, MI
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
The Center Square

U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Sturgis Schools discrimination suit

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard testimony related to Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools. At issue is whether the immigrant family of a deaf former student may sue the Michigan public school district for monetary damages. Nine-year-old Miguel Perez, the plaintiff in the case, left Mexico with his family and enrolled at Sturgis in 2004. Perez was assigned to a classroom aide, and was never...
STURGIS, MI
AL.com

Alabama lawmaker, accused of living out of district, appeals election contest to Supreme Court

An Alabama legislator, accused of not living in the district he was elected to represent in Montgomery, appealed Tuesday to the state Supreme Court. State Rep. David Cole, R-Huntsville, won election to the State House in November but that election is being contested by Elijah Boyd, an opponent in the race running as a Libertarian. Boyd, in contesting the election, said Cole was not rightfully elected because he did not live in House District 10.
ALABAMA STATE
KMOV

Missouri prisoner clings on to little hope for freedom after petition to U.S. Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged in 2020 that Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to hear Dunn’s case.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Republican who lost an Anchorage House race in November has appealed a judge’s ruling that found that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong met residency requirements to take office and accepted Armstrong as the winner. Republican Liz Vazquez and four others filed an appeal...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court considers case of transgender immigrant seeking relief from deportation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in the case of a Guatemalan transgender woman who is attempting to avoid deportation from the United States after a lower court said the immigrant failed to go through the proper procedures to demonstrate persecution in the country of origin. Leon Santos-Zacaria, who...
WSAV News 3

South Carolina Supreme Court set for all-male bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No woman is expected to serve on the South Carolina Supreme Court for the first time in 35 years. Lawmakers appear poised to replace Justice Kaye Hearn with Judge Gary Hill after the two other candidates under consideration — both women — dropped out. Five men would sit on the bench […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy