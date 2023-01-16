Gasps and sighs from wide-eyed onlookers can be heard once a foot steps on the campus seal. “You won’t graduate on time,” is what follows. Hundreds of universities across the country from Auburn University to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville have the same rule: do not step on the seal. Some school’s very own students devised plans to avoid foot traffic in certain parts of campus but UTC students do not seem to know where the idea originated here; it simply seems to be a universal thought.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO