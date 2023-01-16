Read full article on original website
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TNCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK DayCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Local Inspections, Fraud and MarijuanaCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Be Prepared for Severe WeatherCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
theutcecho.com
Avoiding the Campus Seal to Walk the Graduation Stage
Gasps and sighs from wide-eyed onlookers can be heard once a foot steps on the campus seal. “You won’t graduate on time,” is what follows. Hundreds of universities across the country from Auburn University to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville have the same rule: do not step on the seal. Some school’s very own students devised plans to avoid foot traffic in certain parts of campus but UTC students do not seem to know where the idea originated here; it simply seems to be a universal thought.
leeuniversity.edu
“Authentic Artists” Workshops to Take Place Jan. 19-21
Lee University’s School of Music will present The Authentic Artists Workshops Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 19-21. The three-day seminar will feature Joe Hernandez of jmh MEDIA and Dr. Maryann Kyle of MK Studio who will guide participants in how to be successful musicians. The workshop will begin with a...
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
chattanoogacw.com
High School Hoops! Brainerd vs CSAS
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wow! It is already time for game three of High School Hoops! This Friday we head down to CSAS as they battle Brainerd High School. Watch tonight, Tuesday, at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
chattanoogapulse.com
Former UTC Softball Star Back To Coach At Her Alma-Mater With The Mocs
She's an Orange, California native. You may remember that she was a two-time All-SoCon First Team performer and Chattanooga Athletics Female Athlete of the Year in 2018. You may remember her for her accolades on the field, but did you know that she was interested in becoming a lawyer or that she transitioned into coaching after her playing days had come to an end.
WDEF
Chattanooga Celebrates MLK Jr. Day
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga honors the memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. on a day dedicated to the Civil Rights activist. The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and the Unity Group of Chattanooga are hosting events in commemoration of MLK Jr. on this Day of Service. The Unity...
chattanoogapulse.com
USA Today Nominates The Tennessee River Park As One Of The 10 Best In America
Cities across the United States have transformed their riverfront areas into multi-use spaces for recreational purposes, cultural activities, dining and nightlife. USA Today wants your help in finding the best riverwalk by voting for your favorite once per day until polls close on Monday, February 6 at Noon ET. And among the ten nominated riverwalks is our own Tennessee River Park.
WTVC
Demystifying Death - Welcome Home of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re all about love and positivity here on The Daily Refresh and sometimes you need a little help. A new program for end of life support with Welcome Home Chattanooga is here to help anyone with a devastating diagnosis. Judith Pedersen-Benn explains what this program...
mymix1041.com
Life Force becomes first air medical transport provider in Tennessee to offer high flow oxygen therapy capabilities
From the Chattanoogan: Life Force announced its newest capability of offering high-flow oxygen therapy to patients during air medical transports. They are the first air medical team in the state of Tennessee to offer this therapy. Robbie Tester, senior director of Life Force said, “High-flow oxygen therapy, primarily used in...
walkercountyga.gov
P52’s Reach Continues to Grow in Walker County
A partnership between Walker County Government and Project 52 (P52) continued to yield positive results in 2022. Walker County code officials work with P52 to provide clean up assistance to residents who are unable to comply with property codes due to physical or financial difficulties. The non-profit organization tackled 28...
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
WSMV
TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months. There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee:...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee state park asking for raptor food donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are asking for donations to provide of a year of food and supplies for four raptors at their aviary. The park hosts four birds, all of whom are injured or are imprinted on humans and cannot be returned to the wild. Throughout the year, the park offers free educational programs, and now they are asking for some help.
WTVC
The Pink Bride Wedding Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Listen up brides and grooms. If you’ve recently put a ring on it then you need to check out Pink Bride. This giant marriage mall is happening on Sunday January 22nd right here in Chattanooga. Make sure you get there early so you have enough...
WDEF
Budgetel Fallout Continues, Woman Faces Homelessness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s been 2 months since the Budgetel Inn shut down, abruptly displacing 188 adults and 106 children. Tabatha Wynos, among other Budgetel renters, is staying at a Super 8 motel in Lookout Valley, paid for by the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. “The Homeless Coalition...
tmpresale.com
US 101 Presents Parker McCollum at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga Aug 24th, 2023 – presale code
New US 101 Presents Parker McCollum presale password has just been posted. Everybody with this presale information will have a great opportunity to order tickets before anyone else. This just may be your best opportunity ever to see US 101 Presents Parker McCollum live in Chattanooga. Below are the US...
WDEF
Mocs Football Adds Three Tranfers Including Tyner Grad Jeremiah Batiste
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The 2023 Chattanooga Mocs signing class went from 16 to 19 with the signing of three mid-season transfers from NCAA Division I schools. Two are from FBS schools with one staying in the FCS realm. The list:. Offensive lineman Will Buchanan (Liberty) Defensive back/wide receiver Jeremiah Batiste [Miami...
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
North Georgia dam operated in emergency mode after gate got stuck open
GORDON COUNTY. Ga. — North Georgia officials confirmed there was some minor flooding after an issue with a dam gate on Tuesday morning. The Carter’s Dam had to operate in emergency mode for about an hour after a gate got stuck open, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The gate issue was resolved around 12:52 p.m.
WTVCFOX
Suspects in Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga won't be tried as adults
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The two teen suspects facing charges in last May's mass shooting on Walnut Street that left 6 minors hurt will not be charged as adults. That's according to two transfer orders signed by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw earlier this month. Just before 11...
