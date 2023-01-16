Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Thunderstorms likely for North Alabama tonight
*** Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 6 a.m. Thursday ***. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of north Alabama from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Thunderstorms are still expected to move through north Alabama tonight, but thankfully the severe threat appears...
Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
WSFA
Several days with rain in the forecast
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There will be plenty of opportunities for wet weather over the next week as the pattern remains active; that doesn’t translate to multiple episodes of severe weather as most of our rain chances should be free of strong storms, but on/off showers will exist in the forecast starting Tuesday. Most of tonight is also dry, but overcast. Lows dip down into the 50s, so it will likely be a night where you can give you heater and air conditioning a break!
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state
Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
The Daily South
The Best Beaches In Alabama
Don’t let Florida have all the fun when it comes to seaside stays. While Alabama may not see quite as many days of rays as the Sunshine State, its temperate climate and tiny bit of border along the Gulf of Mexico make it an ideal location for your next beach vacation. The beaches tend to be quieter here, but the beauty certainly isn't muted. White sand beaches, crystal-clear blue-green water, and friendly dolphins frolicking in the surf are part of the landscape. Wild dunes, a cornucopia of shells, and a healthy population of gulls and pelicans are also part of the natural splendor that await year-round.
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Whew. Nowhere in Alabama on top bed bug list. But these popular travel spots are
No place in Alabama landed on a recent list of the top 50 cities with the biggest bed bug problems. A lot of the country’s most popular tourist destinations – including places like New York, Atlanta and Orlando – do make an appearance. Pest control company Orkin...
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
WHNT-TV
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
allamericanatlas.com
51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)
Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
WHNT-TV
Egg Prices on the Rise
According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. 34th Annual Dog Ball set to Return to VBC in...
NASA rest stop rocket decays: ‘It’s time for it to go,’ tourism director says
The NASA rest stop rocket that has greeted people arriving to Alabama from Tennessee on Interstate 65 for more than four decades is rusting and needs to be replaced, and that welcome center has already been shut down, the state’s tourism director said. “The fact that it’s been up...
wbrc.com
Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama has issued a scam alert. They say that if you are approached by anyone offering debris removal or tree-cutting under the pretense of Red Cross, call the police. These type of scams can also be reported to the National Center...
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding
Alabama recently awarded more than $40 million in Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) grants to 33 bridge and road projects statewide. Under the program, projects must move forward within two years. Local governments are not required to put up matching funds, but 18 cities and counties have put forward more than $7 million in […] The post Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding appeared first on Transportation Today.
It Costs More To Smoke In Alabama Than Almost Every Other State
Million-dollar homes, expensive cars, children's college funds, stock investments, or even lavish vacations are all things Alabama smokers could buy according to a recent study. When I think of millions of dollars at my disposal, I automatically go to houses. Plenty of natural lighting, space for the kids to run...
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
