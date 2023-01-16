ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAAY-TV

Thunderstorms likely for North Alabama tonight

*** Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 6 a.m. Thursday ***. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of north Alabama from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Thunderstorms are still expected to move through north Alabama tonight, but thankfully the severe threat appears...
95.3 The Bear

Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
WSFA

Several days with rain in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There will be plenty of opportunities for wet weather over the next week as the pattern remains active; that doesn’t translate to multiple episodes of severe weather as most of our rain chances should be free of strong storms, but on/off showers will exist in the forecast starting Tuesday. Most of tonight is also dry, but overcast. Lows dip down into the 50s, so it will likely be a night where you can give you heater and air conditioning a break!
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
The Daily South

The Best Beaches In Alabama

Don’t let Florida have all the fun when it comes to seaside stays. While Alabama may not see quite as many days of rays as the Sunshine State, its temperate climate and tiny bit of border along the Gulf of Mexico make it an ideal location for your next beach vacation. The beaches tend to be quieter here, but the beauty certainly isn't muted. White sand beaches, crystal-clear blue-green water, and friendly dolphins frolicking in the surf are part of the landscape. Wild dunes, a cornucopia of shells, and a healthy population of gulls and pelicans are also part of the natural splendor that await year-round.
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
allamericanatlas.com

51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)

Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
WHNT-TV

Egg Prices on the Rise

According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. 34th Annual Dog Ball set to Return to VBC in...
wbrc.com

Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama has issued a scam alert. They say that if you are approached by anyone offering debris removal or tree-cutting under the pretense of Red Cross, call the police. These type of scams can also be reported to the National Center...
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Transportation Today News

Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding

Alabama recently awarded more than $40 million in Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) grants to 33 bridge and road projects statewide. Under the program, projects must move forward within two years. Local governments are not required to put up matching funds, but 18 cities and counties have put forward more than $7 million in […] The post Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding appeared first on Transportation Today.
92.9 WTUG

It Costs More To Smoke In Alabama Than Almost Every Other State

Million-dollar homes, expensive cars, children's college funds, stock investments, or even lavish vacations are all things Alabama smokers could buy according to a recent study. When I think of millions of dollars at my disposal, I automatically go to houses. Plenty of natural lighting, space for the kids to run...
WGAU

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
