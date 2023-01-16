Read full article on original website
1,000-Horsepower Ferrari F40 Selling For Third Time In Five Months
An exquisite Ferrari F40 with fine racing pedigree and a unique shade of paint will soon go up for sale at Barrett-Jackson's upcoming Scottsdale auction from January 21-29. With a mere 1,311 examples produced, the F40 is a rare and distinctive supercar that is highly sought after by enthusiasts. So why is this example coming up for sale for the third time in five months? We first locked eyes on the gorgeous Italian in August 2022 when it was offered through a private sale by RM Sotheby's.
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Trumps The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 On All Counts
Love it or hate it, the Chinese motorcycle market is an interesting place. Sure, it’s ripe with obnoxious doppelgangers, but just like you find crucial metals in the otherwise unimportant soil, you can find some impressive motorcycles in there. A fitting example of the latter is the Benda Dark Flag (commonly known as BD500), a 500cc cruiser that trumps the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 on all counts. We recently checked it out in the flesh, and it left us impressed, at least in a first impression. Yes, we know Harley-Davidson fans will still pick the Iron any day, but the Benda is for everyone else who doesn’t mind healthy competition and is happy to see new motorcycles push the boundaries.
The Most Expensive Car In Lindsay Fox's Collection
Australian logistics magnate and businessman Lindsay Fox left school at 16 in search of greener pastures. Inspired by his old man (a truck driver by profession), the young Fox bought his first truck, a 1957 Ford F500, at 19 years old to kickstart Linfox, Australia's leading transport, supply chain, and logistics provider (per Linfox). Today, Linfox operates in 10 countries and has amassed an impressive fleet of 5,000 delivery trucks in the Asia-Pacific region. The company also boasts an impressive property portfolio consisting of two airports (Avalon and Essendon airports) and half-shares in a business park (per Forbes), enabling Lindsay Fox to accumulate a $2 billion net worth.
Rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge muscle car sold for record $1.1 million
A 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible that is one of seven like it was auctioned for $1.1 million, setting a record for both the model and the brand.
Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water
As a small truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been popular. But now, it's getting attention from the wrong places. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ultra-rare Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Spec Nur Is Up For Grabs
At the time of writing, this 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nur was already sitting at $450,000 on Bring a Trailer. That's already $50,000 more than a Spec Nur demanded in 2020, and it's going to be interesting to see where the final bid lands. The R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1938 Ford De Luxe Tudor Sedan
Since most of the historical gems I document in the junkyard (that's right, historical, so those of you who are fixing to blow a brain gasket because you don't consider a certain Junkyard Gem to be as good as your beloved Chevelle SSs or Porsche 911s can calm down now) are found in the big self-service yards with high inventory turnover, I don't write about many vehicles from the 1930s. Oh, sure, I do find such cars now and then — a 1937 Hudson and a 1938 Oldsmobile just this year, for example — but for prewar iron, it's best to head for an old-time family-owned yard that's been in the same spot forever.
Carscoops
For $300k, You Could Buy A New V12 Maybach And Then Some, Or This 4-Pot Pretend Maybach Van
Maybach makes some of the most luxurious cars on the planet, rivaling the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, but sometimes one might want that level of opulence with a bit more room. For that, there’s this Mercedes-Benz Luxury Metris, a Mercedes Metris van converted into a faux-Maybach, but for $300,000, is it worth it?
First Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Delivered To Customer In A Sinister Spec
Mercedes-AMG has released a trio of images showing the specification of the first AMG ONE hypercar to be delivered, and it looks like an otherworldly spacecraft. We don't know exactly when this car was delivered, but the social media posts of the specimen suggest that the customer took delivery late last year, while the German plates indicate it was delivered in Mercedes home country.
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
theoldmotor.com
Four Fun Kodachrome Car Photographs No. 426
In the 4th photograph, the lady appears to be standing in front of her two-tone 1953 CHEVROLET 150 Club Coupé. In the lead photograph, in the lower right of the picture, is a two-door 1955 DODGE Lancer, most likely a Coronet as it has two-tone paint. AML, by 1955...
C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All
The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
CiKoMa: Honda's Latest Contribution to Micro-Mobility
Honda has unveiled its new CiKoMa ride-in vehicle, designed for one or multiple passengers. These revolutionary vehicles are equipped with a real-time road structure, pedestrian, and other vehicle recognition system using image data from cameras on the vehicle. Honda’s CiKoMa promises to revolutionize mobility and is sure to be a game changer in the auto world. Let’s take a closer look at what makes these revolutionary vehicles unique.
Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison
Here's a look at the history of Ferdinand Porsche, both a brilliant automotive engineer and a criminal who worked with Nazis. The post Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Infiniti And BMW Smash Into Each Other Like It’s A Demolition Derby At Sideshow
Sideshows and street takeovers are a problem in many cities across the USA. Surprisingly, relatively few of the videos from these events feature accidents. We bet the owners of the Infiniti and BMW from the video below wish they could say the same about their own appearance. First posted over...
topgear.com
How does a rotary engine work?
Always wanted to know what everyone was talking about with spinning Doritos? Let’s dive in. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is a rotary engine?. In simple (verging on simplistic) terms, it’s an engine with...
RideApart
Watch Wheels Through Time Fix A Fuel Tank On A 1939 Harley Survivor
When it comes to pulling vintage motorcycles back from the brink, what’s the first thing you think of? A lot of people would say restoration, or possibly restomodding. Those are definitely two popular options, but they’re far from the only options available. One of the roads seemingly less traveled is getting it into good running order, but leaving a desirable patina of age as-is, as much as is practically possible. That’s exactly what Wheels Through Time has opted to do with one of its current projects, which it’s dubbed the 1939 Harley Rustoration.
Dodge Challenger Goes Off-Roading
Lifting a modern muscle car, or even a classic, is a thing of total lunacy. That’s what we like about this Dodge Challenger build from YouTuber Build It With Boose. Not only did the guy create such a masterpiece, he decided to take it for a real mudding adventure instead of just driving it on some mild hills or across the creek on a friend’s farm. That takes some guts because if you go off-roading hard enough, you’re definitely going to break something, especially on a build like this.
