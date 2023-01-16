Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
KQED
‘You’re Taking On A Lot of Risk’: Rain and Recovery in the Santa Cruz Mountains
When the rain storms first started to hit Hannah Hagemann’s community in the Santa Cruz mountains, she was lucky enough to evacuate before landslides could block the only roads in and out of her neighborhood in Felton. Those left behind were left without electricity and internet for several days, virtually cutting the community off from the rest of the region.
Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., (KION-TV)- Roads on the Central Coast are still hazardous despite the deluge ending. The area is still seeing impacts that the storm caused on the roadways. People here are learning to roll with the punches. Some told KION the road closures haven’t been too bad. But they have had to give The post Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼ appeared first on KION546.
East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California
I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
svvoice.com
Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell
Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
Video shows road partially collapsing after heavy rain in California
The state has seen widespread flooding as a series of atmospheric rivers brought multiple bouts of heavy rain and snow. The post Video shows road partially collapsing after heavy rain in California appeared first on Talker.
KSBW.com
Capitola business owners say Biden's visit to Santa Cruz County is critical to storm recovery
CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden is set to land in California on Thursday to visit areas impacted by the recent atmospheric river storm, which includes Santa Cruz County. One area in the county Biden plans to visit is Capitola. Restaurants in Capitola are among some of the businesses...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders removed near Pajaro as flooding risk diminishes
PAJARO, Calif. — Update: As of 1 p.m., all evacuation orders along the Pajaro River were lifted in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. In addition, the Pajaro River Bridge reopened, prompting more people to leave the emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and return home. According...
The Weather Channel
Hundreds Evacuated From California Commuter Train After Mudslide Blocks Tracks
More than 200 passengers were on the Altamont Corridor Express Train. The mudslide was one of several blocking transportation routes in parts of California hammered by recent storms. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. More than 200...
NBC Bay Area
Will Your Water Bill Decrease Due to Recent Rain?
All of the recent rain has people wondering if their water bill will start to go down. John Tang, a vice president of the San Jose Water company, said he understands why the public would expect water rates to go down, especially since the company raised rates recently with the approval of the California Public Utilities Commission. But he pointed out that San Jose Water is a retailer subject to rising taxes and the cost of service from its wholesale supplier: the water district.
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
KSBW.com
Pajaro business owners can finally open their doors after a week of being under mandatory evacuation
PAJARO, Calif. — Businesses in the Pajaro community are finally back open Wednesday, after being closed for a week due to mandatory evacuations. Small, owned bakeries, markets, and automotive shops are all paying the price of being closed for a long period of time. “To see the sun again...
Paradise Post
Slip sliding away: The name of the game on scenic Highway 1
BIG SUR — The engineers and laborers who constructed California State Route 1 from Carmel to San Luis Obispo County beginning in the 1920s knew the road was fraught with peril. But they did it anyway. Coastal communities in the area needed better access to health care and other resources.
Race to zero: Can California’s power grid handle a 15-fold increase in electric cars?
Despite expecting 12.5 million electric cars by 2035, California officials insist that the grid can provide enough electricity. But that’s based on multiple assumptions — including building solar and wind at almost five times the pace of the past decade — that may not be realistic.
Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families
When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
NBC Bay Area
Potholes From Bay Area Storms Cause Major Problems for Drivers
Dozens of cars were damaged Monday morning on Highway 101 along the Peninsula. Drivers across the Bay Area have had similar experiences tending to damaged vehicles during the parade of storms that battered the region for weeks. Bart Ney of Caltrans said the agency has been working fix and repair...
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms
The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
Comments / 0