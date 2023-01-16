ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
KQED

‘You’re Taking On A Lot of Risk’: Rain and Recovery in the Santa Cruz Mountains

When the rain storms first started to hit Hannah Hagemann’s community in the Santa Cruz mountains, she was lucky enough to evacuate before landslides could block the only roads in and out of her neighborhood in Felton. Those left behind were left without electricity and internet for several days, virtually cutting the community off from the rest of the region.
FELTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., (KION-TV)- Roads on the Central Coast are still hazardous despite the deluge ending. The area is still seeing impacts that the storm caused on the roadways.  People here are learning to roll with the punches. Some told KION the road closures haven’t been too bad. But they have had to give The post Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼ appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell

Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
SUNNYVALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Will Your Water Bill Decrease Due to Recent Rain?

All of the recent rain has people wondering if their water bill will start to go down. John Tang, a vice president of the San Jose Water company, said he understands why the public would expect water rates to go down, especially since the company raised rates recently with the approval of the California Public Utilities Commission. But he pointed out that San Jose Water is a retailer subject to rising taxes and the cost of service from its wholesale supplier: the water district.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
San José Spotlight

Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families

When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Potholes From Bay Area Storms Cause Major Problems for Drivers

Dozens of cars were damaged Monday morning on Highway 101 along the Peninsula. Drivers across the Bay Area have had similar experiences tending to damaged vehicles during the parade of storms that battered the region for weeks. Bart Ney of Caltrans said the agency has been working fix and repair...
californiaglobe.com

California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms

The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

