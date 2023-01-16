Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
NASA asks SpaceX whether it could return 3 astronauts from the ISS in the event of an emergency following a coolant leak in the Russian spacecraft
NASA asked SpaceX about using the Crew Dragon spacecraft to transport three astronauts back to Earth in case of an emergency with the Soyuz leak.
UPDATE: SpaceX launch delayed, new launch time at 11:38 p.m.
SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night. The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 11:17 p.m.
Disappointing end to UK space mission as satellites fail to reach orbit
A historic space mission that took off from Cornwall has ended in bitter disappointment after a rocket carrying the first satellites launched from British soil failed to reach orbit and was lost. To whoops and cheers from a crowd that had gathered at Spaceport Cornwall to watch the launch, a...
Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears
Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
Digital Trends
Mars helicopter keeps on flying as it approaches second anniversary
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has been on Mars for almost two years and the high-tech contraption is still in good enough shape to get airborne. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the NASA unit overseeing the latest Mars mission that also includes the Perseverance rover, tweeted a GIF (below) showing the view from Ingenuity as it buzzed above the martian surface on Wednesday, January 11.
Watch Richard Branson’s failed Virgin Orbit rocket crash back to Earth over tourist hotspot
VIDEO footage of Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit rocket crashing back to Earth has surfaced. On Monday evening, Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attempted to make history as the first-ever orbital space launch from British soil. However, the rocket came crashing down to Earth in a fiery blaze shortly after launching. And...
SpaceX uses ultra-powerful rocket for mystery military mission
SpaceX used its most powerful operational rocket to successfully launch a classified mission for US Space Force on Sunday.The USSF-67 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5.56pm local time in what was only the fifth ever launch for the Falcon Heavy rocket.The private space firm gave no details of the payload and cut the launch live stream after the boosters detached in order to not disclose its final orbital position.Officials at Space Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SRCO) said the payload includes “two operational prototypes for enhanced situational awareness and an operational...
NASA nuclear propulsion concept could reach Mars in just 45 days
NASA selected a nuclear propulsion concept for Phase I development as part of its Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program for 2023. The Nuclear Thermal and Nuclear Electric Propulsion (NTP/NEP) concept is a new class of bimodal nuclear propulsion system that uses a "wave rotor topping cycle," as per a NASA blog post.
abandonedspaces.com
Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster
On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
A nuclear-powered rocket could take astronauts to Mars in just 45 days
NASA’s manned mission to Mars would take seven months with the current technology we have for rockets. However, a nuclear-powered spacecraft could make that trek in just 45 days, according to news shared by the space agency. The design, which has been in the works in some fashion for the past few decades, uses a nuclear reactor to provide energy to the rocket.
Gizmodo
Virgin Orbit's Failed Rocket Seen Crashing Back to Earth in Fiery Video
After failing to reach orbit and deliver seven payloads on board, Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket fell back to Earth towards its fiery doom. The rocket’s hellish descent was captured on video, revealing the unfortunate journey back from space. Ramón López, an observer at the Spanish Meteor Network, caught...
SpaceX Dragon capsule to be 5-person 'lifeboat' in event of ISS emergency
On Wednesday (Jan. 18), NASA plans to start moving astronaut Frank Rubio's seat liner from a Russian Soyuz spacecraft over to SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule Endurance.
Updates: SpaceX launches Space Force GPS satellite from Cape Canaveral
Update: Liftoff of Falcon 9 at 7:24 a.m. EST! The rocket boosted the Space Force's latest GPS satellite, then landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Follow live as SpaceX targets 7:24 a.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 18, for the launch of a Global Positioning System satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force...
teslarati.com
SpaceX’s spectacular USSF-67 Falcon Heavy launch in photos
On January 15th, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket lifted off for the second time in 75 days to launch another batch of US military payloads into orbits tens of thousands of kilometers above Earth’s surface. Six and a half hours later, the US Space Systems Command (SSC) confirmed that...
satnews.com
Space Force to launch USSF-67 January 15th on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket
Space Systems Command (SSC) has announced that the next U.S. Space Force mission is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 5:55 p.m. ET (22:55 UTC), with a backup opportunity on Sunday, January 15th., at 5:56 p.m. ET (22:56 UTC), using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.
MySanAntonio
SpaceX prepares for a breakout year with Elon Musk focused on Twitter
One is hitting its numbers; the other keeps missing expectations. One is raising money at an ever-rising valuation; the other has been pummeled by the market. One has a highly capable No. 2 executive keeping it on track; the other is under fire about succession planning. Space Exploration Technologies and...
CNET
SpaceX Prepping for First Full Test Fire of Its Mega Starship Rocket
After over a year and a half of waiting, it's clear Starship's first trip to space is getting really close. The rocket that Elon Musk aims to use to send astronauts to the moon and many more humans to Mars could make its first orbital flight within weeks, and SpaceX is now going through some of the final items on its checklist to prepare.
SpaceX launches Space Force GPS satellite with near-perfect weather
Florida’s forecast offered near-perfect weather for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch on Wednesday morning.
Biggest creatures that ever roamed Earth laid eggs just like birds
More than 250 shells unearthed in India reveal intimate details about the lives of the titanosaurs. The post Biggest creatures that ever roamed Earth laid eggs just like birds appeared first on Talker.
Comments / 0