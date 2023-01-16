ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
The Independent

Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears

Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
Digital Trends

Mars helicopter keeps on flying as it approaches second anniversary

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has been on Mars for almost two years and the high-tech contraption is still in good enough shape to get airborne. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the NASA unit overseeing the latest Mars mission that also includes the Perseverance rover, tweeted a GIF (below) showing the view from Ingenuity as it buzzed above the martian surface on Wednesday, January 11.
The Independent

SpaceX uses ultra-powerful rocket for mystery military mission

SpaceX used its most powerful operational rocket to successfully launch a classified mission for US Space Force on Sunday.The USSF-67 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5.56pm local time in what was only the fifth ever launch for the Falcon Heavy rocket.The private space firm gave no details of the payload and cut the launch live stream after the boosters detached in order to not disclose its final orbital position.Officials at Space Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SRCO) said the payload includes “two operational prototypes for enhanced situational awareness and an operational...
TEXAS STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster

On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

A nuclear-powered rocket could take astronauts to Mars in just 45 days

NASA’s manned mission to Mars would take seven months with the current technology we have for rockets. However, a nuclear-powered spacecraft could make that trek in just 45 days, according to news shared by the space agency. The design, which has been in the works in some fashion for the past few decades, uses a nuclear reactor to provide energy to the rocket.
Gizmodo

Virgin Orbit's Failed Rocket Seen Crashing Back to Earth in Fiery Video

After failing to reach orbit and deliver seven payloads on board, Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket fell back to Earth towards its fiery doom. The rocket’s hellish descent was captured on video, revealing the unfortunate journey back from space. Ramón López, an observer at the Spanish Meteor Network, caught...
teslarati.com

SpaceX’s spectacular USSF-67 Falcon Heavy launch in photos

On January 15th, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket lifted off for the second time in 75 days to launch another batch of US military payloads into orbits tens of thousands of kilometers above Earth’s surface. Six and a half hours later, the US Space Systems Command (SSC) confirmed that...
FLORIDA STATE
satnews.com

Space Force to launch USSF-67 January 15th on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket

Space Systems Command (SSC) has announced that the next U.S. Space Force mission is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 5:55 p.m. ET (22:55 UTC), with a backup opportunity on Sunday, January 15th., at 5:56 p.m. ET (22:56 UTC), using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.
MySanAntonio

SpaceX prepares for a breakout year with Elon Musk focused on Twitter

One is hitting its numbers; the other keeps missing expectations. One is raising money at an ever-rising valuation; the other has been pummeled by the market. One has a highly capable No. 2 executive keeping it on track; the other is under fire about succession planning. Space Exploration Technologies and...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

SpaceX Prepping for First Full Test Fire of Its Mega Starship Rocket

After over a year and a half of waiting, it's clear Starship's first trip to space is getting really close. The rocket that Elon Musk aims to use to send astronauts to the moon and many more humans to Mars could make its first orbital flight within weeks, and SpaceX is now going through some of the final items on its checklist to prepare.
TEXAS STATE

