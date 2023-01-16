BUSINESS BRIEFS: Dani Giulian joins Sotheby’s; CTSB runs new local artists series; Greylock announces promotions; apply to 1Berkshire’s Berkshire Leadership Program; Ventfort Hall hires new executive director; American Mural Project appoints marketing director

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
Related
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Barn raising at BBG; Berkshire Grown farmers market; Karlene Kantner exhibition at BGG; Fronteras Comunes relaunches; wildlife tracking lecture; Art Omi opens group exhibit
Stockbridge— Berkshire Botanical Garden will hold a “barn raising” on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Made of locally harvested and milled trees, the “barn” in question is a botanical work of art that combines old world post-and-beam construction with innovative engineering and design elements.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Bidwell House Museum lecture series; BGG veggie farming workshop; Indigenous OLANA history lecture; “The Proposal” screening; Introduction to mindfulness; Vinyl Night at Methuselah Bar
Monterey— The first lecture of the Bidwell House Museum’s Winter Zoom Lecture Series is on January 18 at 7 p.m. online over Zoom. Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohicans Tribal member Misty Cook will talk about Mohican Medicine for the Winter Months. In this talk she will will discuss the history of Medicines throughout the Tribe and will focus on #6 Wild Bergamot, Mullein, and Sumac. She will also talk about gathering, drying and preserving herbs and will discuss the usage of herbs through stories of the Tribe.
iBerkshires.com
Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
theberkshireedge.com
WMHT Public Media names nationally recognized leader in public media Anthony V. Hayes as president and CEO
Albany — On Tuesday, January 17, WMHT Public Media, a multichannel public communications organization serving Eastern New York and Western New England, announced the appointment of Anthony V. Hayes as its next president and chief executive officer. A nationally recognized figure in public media with nearly 25 years of experience in the industry, Hayes will become the sixth individual, and first Black person, to lead WMHT since its founding in 1953. He was selected following a national search conducted by Livingston Associates, a leading search firm in public media.
theberkshireedge.com
Louis J. Gardella, 89, of Great Barrington
Louis J. Gardella, 89, of Great Barrington died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Louis was born in Great Barrington on October 25, 1933, son of Charles E. and Rose (Guarnieri) Gardella. He was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1951. After...
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block; new owner plans housing for Springfield’s oldest commercial building
SPRINGFIELD – DevelopSpringfield sold the 187-year-old Gunn Block, thought to be the oldest surviving commercial building in Springfield, last month to a Connecticut building contractor for $79,000. New owner Thomas Napolitano, who anticipates spending as much as $1 million to rehab the block, hopes to build studio and one-bedroom...
theberkshireedge.com
Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge
Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge passed away on December 13, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center with her husband and mother by her side. Born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 2, 1966, she was the daughter of Rudolph L. and Mary Ball Hoeltzel. She grew up in Indiana and Westport, Conn. and graduated with honors from the University of Massachusetts.
theberkshireedge.com
Hartford Stage presents a bilingual tour de force
Hartford Stage presents a bilingual tour de force, but don’t let a little French phrase fool you. Truly, there is nothing quite like live theater to ward off the morbid, the sordid, and the thwarted. And the deaths last week of both Lisa Marie Presley and Gina Lollobrigida definitely got this girl down.
wamc.org
Two-year $180,000 grant to expand food insecurity resources, programming at BCC and MCLA
The American Rescue Plan Act money will flow to Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams through a Community College Campus Hunger Program Grant from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. “It'll stretch over a few years, and both campuses are going...
Palmer site, once eyed by Mohegan Sun for casino, is being considered for water park
PALMER – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, a Wisconsin-based developer of African-themed indoor water parks, has a new plan for what was once the site proposed for a casino at the Palmer exit on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Kalahari has a purchase-and-sale agreement with owners Northeast Realty Associates, according to Northeast...
thereminder.com
John’s Corner reopens with a new owner after three-year hiatus
LUDLOW – On Jan. 9, John’s Corner Breakfast and Lunch opened its doors with a soft reopening for the community after the restaurant was closed for almost three years. “The first two days were absolutely insane,” new owner John Wrona said. “I had them waiting in a line at the door. Once a table finished eating, I replaced them right away with another group. I probably had at least 15 people waiting outside before I even opened.”
iBerkshires.com
Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
Marvelous Massachusetts Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater
An extravagant home in the Bay State is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
theberkshireedge.com
Dorothy Jean Capasse, 90, of Sheffield
Dorothy Jean Capasse, 90, of Sheffield died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Kimball Farms in Lenox. Dorothy was born on August 21, 1932 in Sydney Mines, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada, daughter to Charles and Letha (Sutherland) MacDonald. Dorothy worked as Department Head of Laundry at Great Barrington Healthcare...
spectrumnews1.com
Tough real estate market predicted for Berkshires in 2023
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - President of Berkshire Real Estate Steve Ray is predicting a tough real estate market in 2023 due to an issue of supply and demand. “The lack of activity, the lack of inventory is really slow," Ray said. "The real estate market down the last couple of years here and we expect it not to be much different in ’23.”
theberkshireedge.com
New auto dealership may open in Lenox
Lenox — A Hanover-based automobile dealership company wants to open a location in town, but several residents are opposed to it for environmental and safety reasons. In early December, the McGee Automotive Family submitted a special permit application to the town to open a dealership on 4.43 acres of land. The property is located on several parcels on 374, 384, and 388 Pittsfield Road, and 11 New Lenox Road. The 374 Pittsfield Road location is owned by Different Drummers Kitchen and is currently being used as a retail store. The 384 and 388 Pittsfield Rd. properties are owned by John and Mary Flynn and are comprised of two residential homes, an accessory building, and a commercial garage used by the Flynn Tree Company. A fourth parcel is owned by Storan, Inc., which is owned by Yuk Lam Woo according to the Dun & Bradstreet Business Directory. The company does business as the Luau Hale Restaurant, located at 569 Pittsfield Rd.
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.
wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 15, 2023 edition
Campbell Drive LLC, to Sergeo V. Arbuzov and Olga Arbuzov, 24 Campbell Drive, $320,000. Deborah A. Andrews to Kelnate Realty LLC, trustee, and Walnut Street Realty Trust, trustee of, 216-218 Walnut St., $175,000.
Comments / 0