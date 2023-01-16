ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Dani Giulian joins Sotheby’s; CTSB runs new local artists series; Greylock announces promotions; apply to 1Berkshire’s Berkshire Leadership Program; Ventfort Hall hires new executive director; American Mural Project appoints marketing director

By Solange Boucher
theberkshireedge.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Barn raising at BBG; Berkshire Grown farmers market; Karlene Kantner exhibition at BGG; Fronteras Comunes relaunches; wildlife tracking lecture; Art Omi opens group exhibit

Stockbridge— Berkshire Botanical Garden will hold a “barn raising” on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Made of locally harvested and milled trees, the “barn” in question is a botanical work of art that combines old world post-and-beam construction with innovative engineering and design elements.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Bidwell House Museum lecture series; BGG veggie farming workshop; Indigenous OLANA history lecture; “The Proposal” screening; Introduction to mindfulness; Vinyl Night at Methuselah Bar

Monterey— The first lecture of the Bidwell House Museum’s Winter Zoom Lecture Series is on January 18 at 7 p.m. online over Zoom. Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohicans Tribal member Misty Cook will talk about Mohican Medicine for the Winter Months. In this talk she will will discuss the history of Medicines throughout the Tribe and will focus on #6 Wild Bergamot, Mullein, and Sumac. She will also talk about gathering, drying and preserving herbs and will discuss the usage of herbs through stories of the Tribe.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

WMHT Public Media names nationally recognized leader in public media Anthony V. Hayes as president and CEO

Albany — On Tuesday, January 17, WMHT Public Media, a multichannel public communications organization serving Eastern New York and Western New England, announced the appointment of Anthony V. Hayes as its next president and chief executive officer. A nationally recognized figure in public media with nearly 25 years of experience in the industry, Hayes will become the sixth individual, and first Black person, to lead WMHT since its founding in 1953. He was selected following a national search conducted by Livingston Associates, a leading search firm in public media.
ALBANY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Louis J. Gardella, 89, of Great Barrington

Louis J. Gardella, 89, of Great Barrington died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Louis was born in Great Barrington on October 25, 1933, son of Charles E. and Rose (Guarnieri) Gardella. He was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1951. After...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge

Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge passed away on December 13, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center with her husband and mother by her side. Born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 2, 1966, she was the daughter of Rudolph L. and Mary Ball Hoeltzel. She grew up in Indiana and Westport, Conn. and graduated with honors from the University of Massachusetts.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Hartford Stage presents a bilingual tour de force

Hartford Stage presents a bilingual tour de force, but don’t let a little French phrase fool you. Truly, there is nothing quite like live theater to ward off the morbid, the sordid, and the thwarted. And the deaths last week of both Lisa Marie Presley and Gina Lollobrigida definitely got this girl down.
HARTFORD, CT
thereminder.com

John’s Corner reopens with a new owner after three-year hiatus

LUDLOW – On Jan. 9, John’s Corner Breakfast and Lunch opened its doors with a soft reopening for the community after the restaurant was closed for almost three years. “The first two days were absolutely insane,” new owner John Wrona said. “I had them waiting in a line at the door. Once a table finished eating, I replaced them right away with another group. I probably had at least 15 people waiting outside before I even opened.”
LUDLOW, MA
iBerkshires.com

Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Marvelous Massachusetts Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater

An extravagant home in the Bay State is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
SHEFFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Dorothy Jean Capasse, 90, of Sheffield

Dorothy Jean Capasse, 90, of Sheffield died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Kimball Farms in Lenox. Dorothy was born on August 21, 1932 in Sydney Mines, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada, daughter to Charles and Letha (Sutherland) MacDonald. Dorothy worked as Department Head of Laundry at Great Barrington Healthcare...
SHEFFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Tough real estate market predicted for Berkshires in 2023

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - President of Berkshire Real Estate Steve Ray is predicting a tough real estate market in 2023 due to an issue of supply and demand. “The lack of activity, the lack of inventory is really slow," Ray said. "The real estate market down the last couple of years here and we expect it not to be much different in ’23.”
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

New auto dealership may open in Lenox

Lenox — A Hanover-based automobile dealership company wants to open a location in town, but several residents are opposed to it for environmental and safety reasons. In early December, the McGee Automotive Family submitted a special permit application to the town to open a dealership on 4.43 acres of land. The property is located on several parcels on 374, 384, and 388 Pittsfield Road, and 11 New Lenox Road. The 374 Pittsfield Road location is owned by Different Drummers Kitchen and is currently being used as a retail store. The 384 and 388 Pittsfield Rd. properties are owned by John and Mary Flynn and are comprised of two residential homes, an accessory building, and a commercial garage used by the Flynn Tree Company. A fourth parcel is owned by Storan, Inc., which is owned by Yuk Lam Woo according to the Dun & Bradstreet Business Directory. The company does business as the Luau Hale Restaurant, located at 569 Pittsfield Rd.
LENOX, MA
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
PITTSFIELD, MA

