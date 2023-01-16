ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: Times, Dates, Opponents, TV Info

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3qlY_0kFz0UPM00

The Bengals’ win over the Ravens solidified the matchups for next week’s divisional round.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With the Bengals’ win over the Ravens in the books, the times and locations for next week’s divisional round have been set ahead of the final matchup of the wild-card round.

A monster 98-yard fumble return by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard in the fourth quarter kept Cincinnati’s hope of returning to the Super Bowl alive as the reigning AFC champions held on for a 24–17 victory on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals will now move on to a highly anticipated showdown against the Bills, who advanced earlier in the day after hanging on for a nailbiter of a 34–31 home win over the Dolphins.

The Bills-Bengals game will be played nearly three weeks after their anticipated Week 17 matchup was unexpectedly halted by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency .

Elsewhere around the league, the Giants, led by Brian Daboll, stunned the Vikings and Kevin O’Connell in a battle of first-year coaches to give New York its first playoff win since 2011 and set up a rematch with the top-seeded Eagles. The upset victory guaranteed the winner of Monday night’s Cowboys-Buccaneers game will face the 49ers on the road next week.

With one wild-card game left on the docket, check below for the full divisional round schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 21

  • No. 4 Jaguars @ No. 1 Chiefs, NBC , 4:30 p.m. ET
  • No. 6 Giants @ No. 1 Eagles, FOX , 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 22

  • No. 3 Bengals @ No. 2 Bills, CBS , 3 p.m. ET
  • No. 5 Cowboys/No. 4 Buccaneers @ No. 2 49ers, FOX , 6:30 p.m. ET

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Great Bend Post

NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday

Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
ARIZONA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction

After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news

When the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met earlier in the season, the Buccaneers ran all over the Cowboys with Tampa Bay starting running back Leonard Fournette totaling a season-high 127 yards for his only 100-yard rushing performance of the entire season. But it looks like Dallas is getting a little bit of Read more... The post NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

WATCH: Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future After Playoff Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady faced questions about his NFL future after his team's 31-14 playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday (January 16) night. Brady, 45, is set to become a free agent should he continue his playing career for a 24th season, following a 2022...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game

If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done.  Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy