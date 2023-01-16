Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Dot Esports’ LEC 2023 Winter Split power rankings
Like every year, the recent offseason featured a number of unexpected roster moves. Teams revamped their League of Legends rosters to be as prepared as they could be for the 2023 competitive season. It was no different in the LEC. Each org made at least one change ahead of LEC...
dotesports.com
2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups: How to watch, scores, brackets, results
The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29. The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.
dotesports.com
Best lower-rarity spells from the first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season
The first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season was packed with powerful Rare and Mythic Rare bombs that have players salivating over their potential in a variety of Constructed formats. Magic: The Gathering’s next set releases on Friday, Feb. 10 and marks the return of the Phyrexians...
dotesports.com
3 important questions heading into the 2023 LCS Spring Split
At the end of the month, the North American League of Legends scene will kick off with the start of the 2023 LCS Spring Split, debuting a ton of new changes. For the first time since the league’s inception, game day broadcasts will be featured on Thursdays and Fridays, marking a new era of weekday play for fans and challengers alike.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s King-sized hole: Who can replace Scump as the face of the CDL?
The Call of Duty League has a problem on its hands, and it’s one that the CoD esports scene has been dreading for a very long time: Scump, the face of the league and most popular and recognizable player, has retired. Whether he would admit it or not, Scump...
dotesports.com
These Overwatch 2 post-game cards could show players who’s actually carrying every match
Overwatch 2’s release brought a series of both welcome and unwelcome changes. The game is still in its infancy, but as the seasons roll on, the game adapts. Before the first Overwatch’s unfortunate demise, the game had spent 35 seasons changing the meta and maps and creating the FPS experience that it became.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty, FIFA 23, and Fall Guys dominate the PlayStation top downloads charts for 2022
These titles took up the most cumulative hard drive space. With 2022 all wrapped up, the releases of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 dominated the download charts for paid and free-to-play games for PS5 and PS4 worldwide, according to the “PlayStation Store’s top downloads of 2022” blog post.
dotesports.com
One overpowered League champ has the highest win rate in 3 roles
It’s almost impossible for one League of Legends champion to hold the highest win rate in two different roles, let alone three. Yet one of the game’s most powerful tanks in the meta has achieved just that. That one champion is Zac, who has been conquering Summoner’s Rift...
dotesports.com
Enraged Tyler1 rips into Riot after encountering a game-ruining League turret bug
A League of Legends bug ruined Tyler1’s gameplay experience so immensely earlier today that he actually took the time out of his day to review the footage of the incident following the game, breaking down what happened in a full-blown VOD review. The bug in question revolves around turret...
dotesports.com
League player discovers AFK account leveling trick that’s ruining games
AFK leveling accounts in League of Legends might have found another trick to quickly gain experience in games versus bots. One League player called out the new system on the game’s subreddit on Jan. 19. They explained that AFK accounts pick Akshan, buy a Doran’s Shield, and simply swing around Wolf Camp for the whole game.
dotesports.com
FlyQuest won’t be playing with complete roster in first week of LCS season
The beginning of the 2023 LCS Spring Split is right around the corner, but one team won’t be able to field its full roster for the first week. FlyQuest will be subbing in Kim “Winsome” Dong-keon in place of starting support player Bill “Eyla” Nguyen, according to an announcement on Jan. 17. The latter won’t be able to join the team on the first week due to “visa implications.”
dotesports.com
Brigitte player solves Widowmaker issue with their own hands in Overwatch
Ever met Moira DPS players in your Overwatch 2 ranked games? There’s worse: Brigitte flankers. While it doesn’t work out in most cases, they can sometimes save a round. This gameplay clip posted on Reddit proves it can be efficient in some circumstances. In a Blizzard World game,...
dotesports.com
‘Average’ Apex Legends players believe the game has become impossible for new players
With Apex Legends coming up on its fourth anniversary, it seems like basically everybody has played the battle royale before. But the fact is that new players are still filtering in, and some of them are finding it quite difficult to enjoy due to the skill ceiling. The complaints from...
dotesports.com
LCS still ‘number two league’ when it comes to key category in League esports, Riot says
Various rumors and grievances have circulated around the North American League of Legends scene, including the growing sentiment the LCS is being pushed to the wayside in favor of other leagues and esports around the Riot Games ecosystem. But company leadership has recently responded to these claims, stating the support...
dotesports.com
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
dotesports.com
Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite v23.20
Epic Games and the Fortnite team are starting 2023 with a humble yet exciting update that will introduce a mechanic to the game called the Falcon Scout, five new Reality Augments, and a series of bug fixes for all those bugs lingering over the holidays like leftovers. This update is...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players agree on one hero that desperately needs a rework
The hero meta in Overwatch 2 is a neverending discussion that began with the launch of the original game in 2016 and continues to this day. There’s always something to talk about when it comes to who’s rising or falling in the game’s current state. A new...
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?
Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.
dotesports.com
‘I will become what I must be’: Who is the answer to the eighth League Mystery Champion Challenge?
Lore enthusiasts are in for a treat since a new event introduced to League of Legends rewards background knowledge by adding one new mystery champion to guess every day based on quotes. To complete these daily objectives, players must guess the champion targeted by the quotes and play them in...
dotesports.com
Female streamer teases Warzone players with voice changer
One of the best parts of playing multiplayer games is the fact that you can be anyone you want to be when using voice chat. Whether you use a modifier or alter your actual voice, there are a wealth of pranks on the internet where people use voice chat to fool unsuspecting players. And in a clip that’s going around on Twitter today, players are able to see one streamer bewilder a teammate with her regular voice.
Comments / 0