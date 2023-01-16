ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

Comments / 1

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

ATHENS, GA
11Alive

TOCCOA, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Community shocked by tragic loss

Filing out of the early service at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, someone touched my shoulder and shoved an iPhone in front of me. “Have you heard about this?,” I heard the voice of Kenneth Cash ask. On the phone’s screen was the breaking...
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

atlantanewsfirst.com

WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com

golfcourseindustry.com

thejournalonline.com

FOX Carolina

