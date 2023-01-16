ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
everettpost.com

Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2

In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

A stormwater source control inspection program coming to Puyallup

City of Puyallup social media post. Starting in the New Year, the City will be implementing a new stormwater source control inspection program. These inspections are a new requirement by the State Department of Ecology as a condition of granting the City its stormwater permit. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Lynnwood mayor requests halt to opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 17, 2023—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell sends official request to Secretary of Health for Washington State, Dr. Umair A. Shah, to delay the approval of a proposed opioid treatment center near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. The letter states: “I ask that no approval be granted...
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners welcomes three new members

Pierce Transit announcement. Three local leaders recently took their place on the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners, with three other members transitioning off the Board. Edgewood Mayor Daryl Eidinger returned to the Pierce Transit Board in December, representing the City of Edgewood. Eidinger previously served on the Pierce Transit Board from May 2014 to October 2020. He became Council Mayor in 2014 and was elected the first strong mayor when the city changed its form of government in 2015. He fills the Board seat shared alternately by a representative from Edgewood and Puyallup.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood mama and papa bears protest opening of methadone clinic

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 16, 2023—Roughly 70 parents, children and concerned community members forgo Saturday’s Wild Card game between the Seahawks and 49ers to voice their outrage to a proposed methadone clinic just 433 feet away from the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club and 200 feet from the Alderwood Little League in Lynnwood. Officially called the Lynnwood Comprehensive Treatment Center, the proposed Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) is scheduled to open on January 30, according to Acadia Healthcare.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Council adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 18, 2023—The Snohomish County Council unanimously approves resolution 2023-0072 adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism today, January 18, at its General Legislative Session. John Michael Graves, with StandWithUs, an international educational organization, spoke in favor of the resolution, sharing a time...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KGMI

City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
stateofreform.com

Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat

Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
POULSBO, WA
The Suburban Times

Loop Trail Getting a New Crosswalk

City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup Loop Trail is a four-mile wonder, wandering through old-growth trees, streams, a community garden, and historic neighborhoods. For the most part, the trail has been Puyallup’s little secret for many years. But in recent years, word has gotten out. It is not uncommon to see visitors and locals enjoying this hiking trail.
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy