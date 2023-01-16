ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm interviewing for New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, per report

Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is among the candidates being interviewed to be the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, according to a report by ESPN. Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Minnesota Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell also reportedly will interview for the position.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Buccaneers’ Russell Gage carted off field vs. Cowboys

Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas in Tampa, Florida.
TAMPA, FL
The Oregonian

49ers vs Dallas Cowboys playoff ticket prices are soaring; how to buy seats for NFL divisional round in San Francisco

The Dallas Cowboys persevered in a dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and will now have to do it again on the road against one of the hottest teams in the league: The San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, January 22, the Cowboys will play their fourth road game against the 49ers, who have won 11 in a row heading into this showdown. This NFL divisional round game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy