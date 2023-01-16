Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Dak Prescott outshines Tom Brady as Cowboys dominate Buccaneers in NFC wild-card playoff game
Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night in Tampa, Florida. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Brandon Staley to return as Chargers coach; Joe Lombardi fired as offensive coordinator
Brandon Staley will be back for a third season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach. The same cannot be said for some of his offensive staff. The team on Tuesday announced that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired after two years. Staley has...
Buccaneers’ Russell Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would undergo more testing a day...
Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm interviewing for New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, per report
Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is among the candidates being interviewed to be the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, according to a report by ESPN. Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Minnesota Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell also reportedly will interview for the position.
Buccaneers’ Russell Gage carted off field vs. Cowboys
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas in Tampa, Florida.
NFL DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 win or lose on Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tampa Bay hosts Dallas in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, and our DraftKings promo code offers multiple bonuses to new players,...
49ers vs Dallas Cowboys playoff ticket prices are soaring; how to buy seats for NFL divisional round in San Francisco
The Dallas Cowboys persevered in a dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and will now have to do it again on the road against one of the hottest teams in the league: The San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, January 22, the Cowboys will play their fourth road game against the 49ers, who have won 11 in a row heading into this showdown. This NFL divisional round game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0