dotesports.com
Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team
When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
dotesports.com
‘Nothing’s enough’: Team Liquid’s Nisha pulls off 7 HP aegis steal during Dota 2 WEU DPC
Team Liquid started turning some heads again after their series victory against Tundra Esports in the Western Europe Winter DPC on Friday. While that series had its highlights, such as the dominating 2-0 win against the TI11 champions, Nisha stood out for his clutch Roshan kill and aegis steal during the second match. He did this despite being under the effects of the enemy Kunkka’s X-marks the Spot, which made it even more astounding to watch.
dotesports.com
‘I will become what I must be’: Who is the answer to the eighth League Mystery Champion Challenge?
Lore enthusiasts are in for a treat since a new event introduced to League of Legends rewards background knowledge by adding one new mystery champion to guess every day based on quotes. To complete these daily objectives, players must guess the champion targeted by the quotes and play them in...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s King-sized hole: Who can replace Scump as the face of the CDL?
The Call of Duty League has a problem on its hands, and it’s one that the CoD esports scene has been dreading for a very long time: Scump, the face of the league and most popular and recognizable player, has retired. Whether he would admit it or not, Scump...
dotesports.com
These Overwatch 2 post-game cards could show players who’s actually carrying every match
Overwatch 2’s release brought a series of both welcome and unwelcome changes. The game is still in its infancy, but as the seasons roll on, the game adapts. Before the first Overwatch’s unfortunate demise, the game had spent 35 seasons changing the meta and maps and creating the FPS experience that it became.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
dotesports.com
Female streamer teases Warzone players with voice changer
One of the best parts of playing multiplayer games is the fact that you can be anyone you want to be when using voice chat. Whether you use a modifier or alter your actual voice, there are a wealth of pranks on the internet where people use voice chat to fool unsuspecting players. And in a clip that’s going around on Twitter today, players are able to see one streamer bewilder a teammate with her regular voice.
dotesports.com
One overpowered League champ has the highest win rate in 3 roles
It’s almost impossible for one League of Legends champion to hold the highest win rate in two different roles, let alone three. Yet one of the game’s most powerful tanks in the meta has achieved just that. That one champion is Zac, who has been conquering Summoner’s Rift...
dotesports.com
2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups: How to watch, scores, brackets, results
The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29. The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.
dotesports.com
Gaimin Gladiators’ unexpected offlane pick leads them to Dota 2 series victory against Nigma Galaxy
The Dota 2 DPC is back in full swing with the Winter 2023 regional league heating up. Every region taking part in this series has had some breakout moments, with most of them coming from the Western European teams pulling out their surprise cards in different series. The latest shocker came in the form of Gaimin Gladiators’ unconventional draft in their series against Nigma Galaxy earlier today.
dotesports.com
League head champ designer explains visual, audio issues with Jax’s mid-scope update: ‘We straight up missed a few things’
A recent mid-scope update to Jax in League of Legends has not hit the mark the game’s player base set for it. Following the launch of the update last week, Jax was immediately affected negatively when some of his skins were updated to be missing some of their visual and graphical effects.
dotesports.com
Toast’s VALORANT team costs more than winners of VCT Champions 2022 earned
OfflineTV’s content creator Disguised Toast is paying over $5,000 a month to his VALORANT players, who recently qualified to VALORANT Challengers North America via the open qualifier. Toast didn’t provide the exact salary of the players when pro player Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik asked him, and instead told him to...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players agree on one hero that desperately needs a rework
The hero meta in Overwatch 2 is a neverending discussion that began with the launch of the original game in 2016 and continues to this day. There’s always something to talk about when it comes to who’s rising or falling in the game’s current state. A new...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty, FIFA 23, and Fall Guys dominate the PlayStation top downloads charts for 2022
These titles took up the most cumulative hard drive space. With 2022 all wrapped up, the releases of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 dominated the download charts for paid and free-to-play games for PS5 and PS4 worldwide, according to the “PlayStation Store’s top downloads of 2022” blog post.
dotesports.com
Enraged Tyler1 rips into Riot after encountering a game-ruining League turret bug
A League of Legends bug ruined Tyler1’s gameplay experience so immensely earlier today that he actually took the time out of his day to review the footage of the incident following the game, breaking down what happened in a full-blown VOD review. The bug in question revolves around turret...
dotesports.com
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?
Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.
dotesports.com
How MTG Poison counters work in Phyrexia All Will Be One
Poison counters in Magic: The Gathering are returning to the Standard format with new synergies in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The last time Poison counters were relevant in MTG Standard was through Fynn, the Fangbearer. The Kaldheim legendary creature added two Poison counters to an opponent upon being dealt combat damage with a creature that had Deathtouch. Poison counters also appeared on Ajani, Sleeper Agent, although the planeswalker’s ultimate is hardly used in the Standard format.
dotesports.com
TFT 13.1 B-patch nerfs Mech Sett and 5-costs
Riot Games dropped a Teamfight Tactics 13.1 B-patch today, nerfing overpowered traits and Set Eight champions who have dominated the meta. Hitting live servers around 4pm CT, the TFT Set Eight 13.1 B-patch contained a total of seven changes. Not included in the update today, however, were any buffs to previous units like Yuumi who have essentially seen little to no play since Patch 13.1 was released. But those changes are potentially coming in Patch 13.2, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, which will release on Jan. 25.
dotesports.com
The loudest issue on Lotus finally gets fixed in VALORANT ahead of competitive debut
Lotus is finally getting its call up into the unrated and competitive queues for VALORANT following a week of an exclusive Lotus-only queue that was made available when Episode Six launched. The map is now available to play in unrated and competitive play with a small but significant audio change.
