richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail survives for narrow win over Malvern
Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Malvern 46-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Malvern squared off with January 29, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Newcomerstown catches fast wind, sails away from Bowerston Conotton Valley
Newcomerstown rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 55-17 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in Ohio girls basketball action on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Newcomerstown faced off against Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on January 14 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Jackson escapes North Canton Hoover in thin win
With little to no wiggle room, Massillon Jackson nosed past North Canton Hoover 42-39 in Ohio girls basketball on January 18. In recent action on January 11, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson took on Uniontown Green on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Hubbard earns stressful win over Jefferson
A sigh of relief filled the air in Hubbard's locker room after a trying 54-52 test with Jefferson on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Jefferson and Hubbard played in a 75-59 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green shuts off the power on Massillon
Uniontown Green painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Massillon's defense for a 62-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Massillon faced off against Warren G. Harding and Uniontown Green took on Massillon Jackson on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary pounds Youngstown Ursuline
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary lit up the scoreboard on January 18 to propel past Youngstown Ursuline for a 61-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 18. Recently on January 14, Youngstown Ursuline squared off with Austintown Fitch in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wintersville Indian Creek earns solid win over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Wintersville Indian Creek had its hands full but finally brushed off East Liverpool Beaver Local 61-49 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 17. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 56-48 game on January 19, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville Catholic Central exhales after close call with Salineville Southern Local
Steubenville Catholic Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Salineville Southern Local 54-53 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Steubenville Catholic Central faced off on February 11, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit overpowers Chardon NDCL in thorough fashion
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit earned a convincing 55-28 win over Chardon NDCL for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Chardon NDCL and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Chardon NDCL on January 11 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Lyndhurst Brush triggers avalanche over Cleveland John Marshall
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Lyndhurst Brush put away Cleveland John Marshall 84-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 10, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Maple Heights and Cleveland John Marshall took on Bellaire on January 11 at Cleveland John Marshall High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Garaway collects victory over West Holmes
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Garaway still prevailed 54-42 against West Holmes in Ohio boys basketball on January 17. Last season, Garaway and West Holmes squared off with December 23, 2021 at Garaway High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley pushes over Bristolville Bristol
Andover Pymatuning Valley collected a solid win over Bristolville Bristol in a 58-47 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with February 11, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton denies Steubenville's challenge
Carrollton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Steubenville 56-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on January 10, Steubenville faced off against St. Clairsville and Carrollton took on Alliance Marlington on January 13 at Alliance Marlington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on top of Sugarcreek Garaway
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley finally found a way to top Sugarcreek Garaway 40-38 in Ohio girls basketball on January 18. Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway squared off with December 1, 2021 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Steubenville weathers scare to dispatch Bellaire
Steubenville topped Bellaire 41-33 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 16. In recent action on January 9, Steubenville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Bellaire took on Belmont Union Local on January 9 at Bellaire High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville triggers avalanche over Uhrichsville Claymont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Zanesville Maysville turned out the lights on Uhrichsville Claymont 74-25 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 10, Zanesville Maysville faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Newcomerstown on January...
