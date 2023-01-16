ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Lore City Buckeye Trail survives for narrow win over Malvern

Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Malvern 46-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Malvern squared off with January 29, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For more, click here.
MALVERN, OH
richlandsource.com

Newcomerstown catches fast wind, sails away from Bowerston Conotton Valley

Newcomerstown rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 55-17 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in Ohio girls basketball action on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Newcomerstown faced off against Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on January 14 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School. For results, click here.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon Jackson escapes North Canton Hoover in thin win

With little to no wiggle room, Massillon Jackson nosed past North Canton Hoover 42-39 in Ohio girls basketball on January 18. In recent action on January 11, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson took on Uniontown Green on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
NORTH CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Hubbard earns stressful win over Jefferson

A sigh of relief filled the air in Hubbard's locker room after a trying 54-52 test with Jefferson on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Jefferson and Hubbard played in a 75-59 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
HUBBARD, OH
richlandsource.com

Uniontown Green shuts off the power on Massillon

Uniontown Green painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Massillon's defense for a 62-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Massillon faced off against Warren G. Harding and Uniontown Green took on Massillon Jackson on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. For a full recap, click here.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit overpowers Chardon NDCL in thorough fashion

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit earned a convincing 55-28 win over Chardon NDCL for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Chardon NDCL and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Chardon NDCL on January 11 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. Click here for a recap.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Lyndhurst Brush triggers avalanche over Cleveland John Marshall

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Lyndhurst Brush put away Cleveland John Marshall 84-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 10, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Maple Heights and Cleveland John Marshall took on Bellaire on January 11 at Cleveland John Marshall High School. For more, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Garaway collects victory over West Holmes

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Garaway still prevailed 54-42 against West Holmes in Ohio boys basketball on January 17. Last season, Garaway and West Holmes squared off with December 23, 2021 at Garaway High School last season. Click here for a recap.
MILLERSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Andover Pymatuning Valley pushes over Bristolville Bristol

Andover Pymatuning Valley collected a solid win over Bristolville Bristol in a 58-47 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with February 11, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
ANDOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Carrollton denies Steubenville's challenge

Carrollton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Steubenville 56-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on January 10, Steubenville faced off against St. Clairsville and Carrollton took on Alliance Marlington on January 13 at Alliance Marlington High School. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Zanesville Maysville triggers avalanche over Uhrichsville Claymont

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Zanesville Maysville turned out the lights on Uhrichsville Claymont 74-25 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 10, Zanesville Maysville faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Newcomerstown on January...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy