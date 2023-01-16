ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KHBS

Colder air on its way to NWA, River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says colder air is on its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley the next couple of days.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Deadly weekend fire in Fayetteville

Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local …. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local nonprofits. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Question of the Day 1/18. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County libraries causing …. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas organizations putting on events for MLK Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being observed today. While events have been going on all weekend to celebrate the civil rights leader, more events will be happening today in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. In Fort Smith, there will be a free community...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Impact Day: Wet morning commute Wednesday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It is an Impact Day for weather, as a system brings rain and storms through the area Wednesday morning. There have been a few accidents reported on I-49. The rain is creating wet roads, which can impact your commute. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has reported...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Tusk V, Arkansas' live razorback mascot, dies

DARDANELLE, Ark. — Tusk V, a razorback who served as a live mascot forthe University of Arkansas, died Sunday afternoon, according to the university. He died of natural causes and was buried on his handlers' family farm. Tusk V became mascot in 2019 after his father, Tusk IV, retired....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New brewery coming to east Fayetteville

It’s early, but 2023 has so far been a big year for new businesses locating on the east side of town. Last week, we wrote about Boulevard Bread Co.’s plans on Crossover Road, and this week brings news that a new brewery will soon set up shop nearby at 2649 E. Mission Blvd.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M

The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Lowell racquet club and fitness center sees big boost in pickleball popularity

ROGERS, Ark. — The owners of MATRIX Racquet Club and Sports Complex in Lowell have seen a jump in memberships because of the community's high interest in pickleball. According to a report from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. The owners of MATRIX said that it's also a sport that promotes community and inclusivity with people of various ages and genders playing together.
LOWELL, AR
KHBS

Gravette man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection expected to take the stand

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Richard Barnett is expected to testify in court during the trial against him this week. Barnett, 62, of Gravette, Arkansas, is facing charges over the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Those charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
GRAVETTE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Pesto Cafe future in question after recent closure

The posters are still on the walls, a calculator sits on the bar, and the salt and pepper shakers remain ready to use on the tables. But with chairs stacked and magazine deliveries left outside in the weather to ruin, the future of Pesto Cafe is uncertain. No formal announcements...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Barnett’s opening statement causes both sides to file

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette will return to court on Jan. 17 but first, both sides of the trial filed documents with the court over the defense’s opening statement. “It has long been the rule that the opening statement ‘is not an occasion for argument,’”...
GRAVETTE, AR
KHBS

Richard Barnett described as "Crazy Uncle" by defense

WASHINGTON — Richard Barnett is set to take the stand soon in his Federal trial. The Gravette man was described by the defense as a "crazy uncle" who might say the wrong things, but that is not illegal. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
GRAVETTE, AR

