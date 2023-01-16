NEWARK, NJ — Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark program manager, and Ashley S. Allen, Newark training and education manager, trained a new team of facilitators to join Imagine’s rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark. The new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America headquarters in Newark. During the training, the new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills.

