Fat Joe Reveals an Air Jordan 1 "Rubik's Cube" Sample
In a world of collectors, few sneaker enthusiasts can compare to Fat Joe. Whether it be courtside at a Knicks game or via social media, the rapper continues to flex his seemingly endless supply of heat. For Christmas, he took to his Instagram to show off a Rubik’s Cube-themed pair of Air Jordan 1s.
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson’s Broncos Win in Cozy Game Day Style & Nike Sneakers With Her Kids
Ciara and her children appeared in cozy style to cheer on her husband Russell Wilson at the Denver Broncos game on Sunday. The NFL team, which Wilson plays quarterback for, beat the Chargers 31-28. Ciara uploaded a boomerang-style video on Instagram with her three children — Future Zahir Wilburn, Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson — as they showed support for Wilson on the football field. “Football is Family,” Ciara captioned the post along with a football and red heart emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) The group appears all smiles in the quick clip and...
A Look Back at Air Jordan 2 Retro Grails Ahead of the “Chicago” Drop
The latest retro iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Retro “Chicago” is finally here. The iconic colorway carries a legacy all on its own in both high- and low-top formats. As expected, “Chicago” is a hot-ticket launch and a faithful rendition of the 1986 shoe that will serve as a satisfying footnote to Jordan Brand’s 2022 holiday lineup. The roundup below puts eyes on this year’s anticipated collaborations with J. Balvin and Union LA and noteworthy cross-over collabs with Off-White, A Ma Maniére and Just Don. It’s interesting to see how the “Chicago” color story has left its imprint on streetwear and the immortal dialogue that shrouds the original 1986 release and, as a closing year addition to Jordan Brand, the OG makeup returns clean and collectible as ever.
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Salmon Toe"
Heading into the new year, continues to expand its Dunk Low lineup with a brand new colorway featuring a pink toebox. The colorway bares a heavy resemblance to Ronnie Fieg‘s iconic GEL-Lyte III “Salmon Toe” which has become one of the designer’s most popular and iconic silhouettes.
Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway
The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
The Nike Air More Uptempo Gets Dipped in "Coconut Milk"
Nike seems to be pushing out more iterations from its Air More Uptempo line, with the recent announcement of the “OG” re-release, in addition to the slide version of the sneaker. This time around, the Swoosh has dipped the silhouette in a “Coconut Milk” palette. As suggested by...
