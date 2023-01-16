Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Greenlee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 13:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Greenlee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by a prolonged period of rainfall will continue. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Greenlee. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Low water crossing on Lower Eagle Creek Rd impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 PM MST, The creek continues to run high due to heavy rains early in the week. While the creek crested at 6.8 ft late Tuesday afternoon, it will only gradually recede and will likely continue to impact Lower Eagle Creek Rd into late Saturday when it is forecast to drop below 3.5 ft. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Greenlee County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches possible between 3000 and 4000 feet and up to 4 inches above 4000 feet. Locally higher amounts possible over 6000 feet. Southwest wind gusts up to 20 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions on State Route 389 between Colorado City and Fredonia. Light snow accumulation possible on Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge tonight.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SFist
Midweek 'Bomb Cyclone' May Break Rain Records Already Broken By Saturday's Storm
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are warning that the coming bomb cyclone looks to be even more brutal, windy, and wet than what we just experienced on Saturday. So, clear those storm drains and brace yourselves. Also, the city is currently out of sandbags, but more may be coming.
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest, and southeast West Virginia, along and west of the Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Owens Valley and Death Valley National Park. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles...large trucks...trailers and campers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Henderson; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with a few gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be frequent in higher elevations. * WHERE...Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Buncombe, Transylvania, and Henderson Counties, plus mountainous areas of Caldwell, Burke, and McDowell Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Where winds blow across roadways, high profile vehicles may be difficult to keep on the road.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baker County, Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:15:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Somerset WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The highest gusts will be on the ridge tops. * WHERE...Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dane; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Upper Sevier River Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches along the Highway 89 corridor including Panguitch, and 3 to 6 inches in Bryce Canyon. * WHERE...Upper Sevier River Valleys and Bryce Canyon Country. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected across the area including Highways 12 and 89. For those planning to outdoor recreation prepare for cold and snowy conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches for most valleys, greater over pass routes and the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...White Pine County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to midnight PST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Graham, Haywood, Macon, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 07:09:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Macon; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Swain, Haywood, Graham, Jackson, and Macon Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Where winds blow across roadways, high profile vehicles may be difficult to keep on the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in strong winds could occur for a time this morning and early afternoon, but winds are expected to pick back up by mid-afternoon and persist through tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 06:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Potter; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze, mainly on the ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches possible below 5000 feet and up to 4 inches above 5000 feet. Locally higher amounts possible over 9000 feet. Southwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sheep Range and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along the Red Rock Scenic Loop, Kyle Canyon Road, Lee Canyon Road, and Deer Creek Road.
Comments / 0