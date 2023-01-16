ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard returns fumble 98 yards for TD. Twitter reacts.

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fo3n3_0kFyx1Zj00

The game was looking like an uphill battle for the Cincinnati Bengals until former Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard found himself in the right place at the right time to flip the script.

There’s still time to go in what has turned out to be one whale of a game between the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, but there was a massive 14-point swing that has made Cincinnati rejoice for the time being.

Baltimore is giving the AFC North champions Bengals all they can handle and was getting ready to punch it in from one yard out to go up by seven points in the fourth quarter when quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to reach the ball over the goal line.

Unfortunately for him, but fortunately for Cincinnati fans, the ball was punched out before it crossed the goal line and fell right in the lap of Hubbard, who turned and raced 98 yards with a convoy to score a huge touchdown and electrify the crowd and team.

Twitter was ablaze after the shocking, yet elating turn of events, and we have some of the best reactions for you here.

First … The Highlight

The Fumble Return Highlight

A friendly reminder on what sport Hubbard was more known for in high school

A play worthy of some oxygen

It was ... Awesome Baby!

Some interesting notes points maybe you hadn't thought of

Ohio born, bred, and developed

Most impressive indeed

It ain't easy ...

List

