Minnesota State

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Minnesota

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Minnesota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Minnesota districts phasing out Online School options

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota districts are phasing out options for online school attendance. Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely...
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year

Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm

Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
Best Popular & Gourmet Coffee Shops in Southern Minnesota

Surprise, Kinsey is sharing another post on coffee! But hey, today is National Gourmet Coffee Day so I had to create another post on coffee shops!. So, in celebration of today, forget Starbucks! Head on over to one (or more) of these coffee shops in southern Minnesota, and indulge in your favorite drink!
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 20-22)

The World Snow Sculpting Championship returns to Minnesota this weekend along with several other winter events to help you beat cabin fever!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. World Snow Sculpting Competition:. Downtown Stillwater. January 18 through January 23. Free admission. The second annual...
First Minnesota Medical School In 50 Years Coming To Saint Cloud

BRINGING MORE DOCTORS TO CENTRAL MINNESOTA RURAL AREAS. The first new medical school in 50 years may be coming to St. Cloud. The University of Minnesota and central Minnesota's largest healthcare providers are teaming up to bring us this new medical school to Saint Cloud. The school will be focused on rural health, much like the University of Duluth campus that was opened way back in 1972.
