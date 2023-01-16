ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sierra Sun

Fast-moving storm could drop a foot of snow at Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s chilly Wednesday morning in Truckee and the cold temps are expected to last through the weekend with highs struggling to hit 40. A fast-moving storm is expected to drop into the region Wednesday night that could bring several inches of snow and travel disruptions over mountain passes and for the Thursday morning commute, and this could be the final storm for January, officials say.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Partly cloudy skies and cold today with highs in the 30s. A fast moving storm tonight into Thursday morning will bring 8-12" of snow to the mountains with chain controls and delays, and 1 to 3" of snow around Reno for the Thursday morning commute, plan on slick conditions. Nice...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years, but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Snowy Weather to Continue Through Monday Evening

Snow showers will continue on Monday through the afternoon and evening hours with 1 to 4” around the lowest part of Reno and several inches or more in the foothills and for the Washoe and Carson valleys. Snow comes to an end this evening with slick roads for the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local shop sees changes with winter weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gearhut, an outdoor consignment shop here in Reno, are seeing more locals shop at its store. They say it’s because of the increase in storms in Northern Nevada. “We’ve had a lot more people looking to gear up for in town activities, like grocery shopping,”...
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Latest storm system continues to dump snow on Sierra; travel not recommended

TRUCKEE -- More snow pounded the Sierra Sunday as officials advised holiday travelers hoping to enjoy fresh powder at Tahoe ski resorts to postpone driving until after Monday evening.The current forecast calls for additional accumulations of one to two feet of snow with snow levels in the 3,500-4,000 feet elevation range. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected at peaks. The Caltrans District 10 Twitter account issued a travel advisory, saying drivers should wait until after 10 p.m. Monday evening to try to get to the snow given the dangerous conditions.In addition to the type of whiteout conditions drivers experienced...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Lyon County Reduces Emergency Operations Center to "Monitor and Ready" Status

Lyon County will reduce Emergency Operations Center to “monitor and ready” status and resume normal business operations beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The National Weather Service forecasts a cold weather system this week followed by milder weather patterns through the end of January. Lyon County officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts and are prepared for potential flooding in the future, if the need arises.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I wager a water flow alarm at 5:10 a.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport had something to do with a broken pipe, seeing as the temperature was 1 degree there. We are experiencing a testing cold. If anything is going to freeze, that will happen today. If anything,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Washington Examiner

Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
2news.com

Residents of Tahoe City asked to remove snow around fire hydrants

As a parade of winter storms continues to pummel the Tahoe region, Take Care Tahoe and local fire departments are promoting a campaign to encourage community members to keep fire hydrants clear of snow and debris in an effort to help fire personnel should an emergency occur. With over 4,000...
TAHOE CITY, CA
2news.com

Douglas County Deactivates Flood Call Center

Douglas County has deactivated the flood call center. The call center was established to respond to the January 2023 flooding and will be reactivated if a need arises. The County has created a has launched a damage assessment tool, where the public can report damage to structures and infrastructure in Douglas County. Click here to access the tool, where residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag the location in question, and give a detailed account of the issue. The tool helps the County assess damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

School Delays on Tuesday, January 17

Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy