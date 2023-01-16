ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
Police recover weapon tossed from fleeing vehicle; FBI investigating

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A vehicle attempting to evade Town of Poughkeepsie police early Wednesday morning on Route 9 resulted in two men being taken into custody. Town of Poughkeepsie Police told Mid-Hudson News that the case has been handed over to the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force for further investigation.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing over Westchester guardrail

HARRISON, N.Y. (PIX11) – The driver of a tractor-trailer died in a crash in Westchester County on Wednesday, officials said. The accident happened just before 10:20 a.m. on the westbound New York State Thruway in Harrison, according to a New York State Police spokesperson. The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control on the elevated exit […]
HARRISON, NY
Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics

A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
NEWBURGH, NY
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
