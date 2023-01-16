Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Oak Creek restaurant
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A car crashed into BelAir Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. The damage to the building was "severe" – with the car continuing into the dining area. The driver, a...
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 36, dies in Menomonee Falls crash
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash that happened on I-41 in Menomonee Falls. It happened Saturday, Jan. 14, around 2:45 a.m., on the Main Street off-ramp of I-41 northbound. Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine missing female last seen near 15th and Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for Misty Smith, last seen Jan. 10 near 15th and Wisconsin. Police said Smith was wearing a gray fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans and black boots when she left the area near 15th and Wisconsin around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
WISN
Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot near 44th and Center Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police said shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Union Grove 'armed subject' near Great Lakes Dragaway
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's officials reported an "armed subject" near the Great Lakes Dragaway near County Highway D and 180th Avenue in Union Grove Monday evening, Jan. 16. Kenosha deputies were assisting Racine deputies, and "the area is not safe," the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said as...
1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County
A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
wtmj.com
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting near Kenosha
PARIS, Wis. — Authorities say a suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident began when a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved. They say the vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually was found in a nearby field. State troopers and deputies approached the individual and ordered the suspect to drop a gun. Officers then shot the suspect.
18-year-old man killed in crash near Sherman and Villard
An 18-year-old man is dead after a driver crashed into his vehicle near Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, according to Milwaukee police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Town of Lisbon crash, 1 dead, 2 hurt
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - One person was killed and two others hurt in a crash in the Town of Lisbon in Waukesha County on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Townline Road and Schlei Road and involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over and was on fire after the collision.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County inmate dies in jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit
If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
