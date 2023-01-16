ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
WNCT

Keep an eye on your catalytic converter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars. “The day we did the original raid, we got over […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Royal Farms is coming to Kinston

In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
KINSTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day millions of Americans celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader who fought to put a stop to racism and bring the country together. That was more than 60 years ago, but graffiti along sound barrier walls at the Military Cutoff Road Extension project in Ogden is evidence that there’s still work to do to put an end to hate.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Chair of Brunswick County Democratic Party seeking state party seat

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Eric Terashima, the current chairman of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, says he plans to run for the same position with the state democratic party when members gather virtually for the 2023 Winter State Executive Committee Meeting on February 11. Terashima, who has held...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy