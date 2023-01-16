Read full article on original website
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
Keep an eye on your catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars. “The day we did the original raid, we got over […]
NC man mourns loss of 17 pets in devastating house fire
TRENTON, N.C. — A Jones County man is back home and mourning the 17 pets he lost in a house fire a week ago. WITN reports James Hall now lives in a camper on his property along Plantation Road, with three pups and a cat who survived Wednesday’s fire.
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
Man returns to farm to find 13 dogs died from dehydration
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — WECT reports a man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more than a dozen of his prized dogs dying from dehydration. For years, raising Cane Corso dogs has been Joshua Strand’s passion. He used to have...
WECT
New Columbus County Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers is less than two weeks into his four-year appointment and faces challenges in running an office that became the subject of state and federal investigations into former Sheriff Jody Greene. Rogers was appointed to fill the remainder of Greene’s first...
The State Port Pilot
School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
WECT
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
Bond hearing rescheduled for man accused of killing NC woman he met on social media
Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who they said is tied to a homicide investigation in North Carolina. William Hicks, 26, is charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping out of North Carolina in connection to KC Johnson’s death. A bond hearing was set for Wednesday afternoon but was pushed...
WECT
Portion of Market St. shut down near N 30th St. following traffic incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that the east and westbound lanes are currently shut down at the 3000 block of Market St. following a traffic incident. According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the closure near N 30th...
Former heavyweight champions visits Elizabethtown to raise funds for charity
ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County was visited by a local legend at the Martin Luther King Day parade. James “Bonecrusher” Smith
foxwilmington.com
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day millions of Americans celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader who fought to put a stop to racism and bring the country together. That was more than 60 years ago, but graffiti along sound barrier walls at the Military Cutoff Road Extension project in Ogden is evidence that there’s still work to do to put an end to hate.
WECT
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that nearly two dozen people suspected of drug-related crimes were arrested in “Operation Street Sweep.” The sheriff’s office says that those arrested are suspected of being drug dealers and their associates. The operation, which...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
foxwilmington.com
Chair of Brunswick County Democratic Party seeking state party seat
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Eric Terashima, the current chairman of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, says he plans to run for the same position with the state democratic party when members gather virtually for the 2023 Winter State Executive Committee Meeting on February 11. Terashima, who has held...
