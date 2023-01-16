ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Giants-Eagles playoff matchup reignites decades-old rivalry

NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for Saturday's football game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round playoff. The two teams have a long history of playing each other that dates back decades. Over the years, their players and fans have become ultimate rivals. "It goes back almost as long as you can possibly remember," Paul Dottino, of the New York Giants broadcast team, told CBS2's John Dias. "In many circles, it's known as the 'turnpike tussle.'"Dottino says a lot of it has to do with location. The stadiums are less than 100 miles away from each...
