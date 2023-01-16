NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for Saturday's football game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round playoff. The two teams have a long history of playing each other that dates back decades. Over the years, their players and fans have become ultimate rivals. "It goes back almost as long as you can possibly remember," Paul Dottino, of the New York Giants broadcast team, told CBS2's John Dias. "In many circles, it's known as the 'turnpike tussle.'"Dottino says a lot of it has to do with location. The stadiums are less than 100 miles away from each...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO