Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado has 7th-highest housing shortage

Colorado needs around 127,005 more housing units to support the growing population. DJ Summers reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Man claims he was poisoned by Taco Bell after soda machine argument

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Taco Bell customer says he was hospitalized with rat poisoning.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver snow: Storm will wrap up Wednesday night

Denver has had more than half a foot of snow, with totals in other areas varying from an inch to nearly a foot. FOX31 Pinpoint Meteorologist Dave Frasier has the 2 p.m. forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 closed from Airpark to Kansas

Nine big rigs and 12 passenger vehicles piled up in the snow on Interstate 70. Nicole Fierro reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Durango area gets 30 inches of snow

This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Ski resorts getting a lot more snow

Ski resorts across Colorado are loving the fresh snow. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Roads completely covered in snow

Jim Hooley is out near Bennett where the snow is not letting up.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow slowing down

The snow is starting to slow down on the Front Range, however, there is more snow in Colorado's future.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow clears, but more chances ahead

The recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will be followed by additional snow chances for Denver's weather later this week and over the weekend. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rec centers serving as warming shelters in Denver

Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Stolen pair of prized pigs found in Commerce City

DENVER — Tanya Lee said over the past 48 hours, she has gone from living a nightmare to having her prayers answered. On Saturday, Lee, her husband and their three sons arrived in Denver from their home in Washington state to show their prized pigs, Doug and Roger, at the National Western Stock Show.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KDVR.com

Denver students enjoy a snow day

Evan Kruegel spoke with Denver Public Schools about the decision to give students a snow day.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What's behind the rise in gas prices?

Talya Cunningham talks to AAA about the rise in gas prices and what drivers can do to alleviate the cost increase.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Roads dicey east of metro

Lisa D'Souza is on the east side of the metro where she said road conditions are rough. Take it slow out there.
DENVER, CO

