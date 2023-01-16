Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Slow-moving snowstorm dumps 8 inches in Denver. How much did you get?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Middle of Denver. Are your pets safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
1 killed in shooting, suspect wanted
One man was killed in an early morning shooting in Denver.
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
Driver crashes truck into Lakewood home
A truck ended up in a Lakewood resident's living room early morning Wednesday but the misplacement of the vehicle wasn't due to weather.
KDVR.com
Colorado has 7th-highest housing shortage
Colorado needs around 127,005 more housing units to support the growing population. DJ Summers reports. Colorado needs around 127,005 more housing units to support the growing population. DJ Summers reports. Denver weather: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Sunshine is back across the Front Range Thursday morning with clouds pushing in during...
KDVR.com
Man claims he was poisoned by Taco Bell after soda machine argument
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Taco Bell customer says he was hospitalized with rat poisoning. Man claims he was poisoned by Taco Bell after soda …. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Taco Bell customer says he was hospitalized with rat poisoning....
Jury convicts man of Denver teen’s shooting death
After seven hours of deliberations, a Denver jury Wednesday found a 30-year-old man guilty of the shooting death of a teenage girl more than five years ago.
KDVR.com
Denver snow: Storm will wrap up Wednesday night
Denver has had more than half a foot of snow, with totals in other areas varying from an inch to nearly a foot. FOX31 Pinpoint Meteorologist Dave Frasier has the 2 p.m. forecast. Denver snow: Storm will wrap up Wednesday night. Denver has had more than half a foot of...
KDVR.com
I-70 closed from Airpark to Kansas
Nine big rigs and 12 passenger vehicles piled up in the snow on Interstate 70. Nicole Fierro reports. Nine big rigs and 12 passenger vehicles piled up in the snow on Interstate 70. Nicole Fierro reports. What’s behind the rise in gas prices?. Talya Cunningham talks to AAA about...
Man dies after early morning shooting in Denver
A man has died after he was shot in the 5100 block of North Broadway Street in Denver early Wednesday morning.
KDVR.com
Durango area gets 30 inches of snow
This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Sunshine is back across the Front Range Thursday morning with clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Small chances for...
KDVR.com
Ski resorts getting a lot more snow
Ski resorts across Colorado are loving the fresh snow. Alex Rose reports. Ski resorts across Colorado are loving the fresh snow. Alex Rose reports. Talya Cunningham talks to AAA about the rise in gas prices and what drivers can do to alleviate the cost increase. Are HOAs responsible for clearing...
KDVR.com
Roads completely covered in snow
Jim Hooley is out near Bennett where the snow is not letting up. Jim Hooley is out near Bennett where the snow is not letting up. Talya Cunningham talks to AAA about the rise in gas prices and what drivers can do to alleviate the cost increase. Are HOAs responsible...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow slowing down
The snow is starting to slow down on the Front Range, however, there is more snow in Colorado's future. The snow is starting to slow down on the Front Range, however, there is more snow in Colorado's future. What’s behind the rise in gas prices?. Talya Cunningham talks to...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow clears, but more chances ahead
The recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will be followed by additional snow chances for Denver's weather later this week and over the weekend. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: Snow clears, but more chances ahead. The recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will...
KDVR.com
Rec centers serving as warming shelters in Denver
Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The FOX31 archives show the time Denver got 14 inches of snow back...
Stolen pair of prized pigs found in Commerce City
DENVER — Tanya Lee said over the past 48 hours, she has gone from living a nightmare to having her prayers answered. On Saturday, Lee, her husband and their three sons arrived in Denver from their home in Washington state to show their prized pigs, Doug and Roger, at the National Western Stock Show.
KDVR.com
Denver students enjoy a snow day
Evan Kruegel spoke with Denver Public Schools about the decision to give students a snow day. Evan Kruegel spoke with Denver Public Schools about the decision to give students a snow day. What’s behind the rise in gas prices?. Talya Cunningham talks to AAA about the rise in gas...
Man arrested in connection to June homicide in Aurora
A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man in June 2022, the Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday.
KDVR.com
What's behind the rise in gas prices?
Talya Cunningham talks to AAA about the rise in gas prices and what drivers can do to alleviate the cost increase. Talya Cunningham talks to AAA about the rise in gas prices and what drivers can do to alleviate the cost increase. Are HOAs responsible for clearing snow and ice?
KDVR.com
Roads dicey east of metro
Lisa D'Souza is on the east side of the metro where she said road conditions are rough. Take it slow out there. Lisa D'Souza is on the east side of the metro where she said road conditions are rough. Take it slow out there. What’s behind the rise in gas...
Comments / 3