Quadruple shooting in Homestead leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

One dead, three injured in Homestead drive-by shooting 01:39

MIAMI - Four people were shot outside of a Homestead duplex on Sunday afternoon, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. in the 700 block of SW 6th Street.

According to police, the people were leaving a residence when they were shot, they called it an ambush.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 24-year-old man and three others with gunshot wounds. The 29-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable, according to police.

The names of those who were shot have not been released. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.