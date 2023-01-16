ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TKO: Arenado’s staying, stop the questions

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
The only thing more consistent than Nolan Arenado winning a gold glove is

Arenado being asked whether he was staying in St. Louis.  TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion”

hopes we can all move on from this topic now that Arenado has said he’s here

for the next five years at minimum.

