ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Riley Patterson’s walk-off field goal gives Jags in Wild Card game

WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABJcb_0kFyuPoz00

JACKSONVILLE- Trevor Lawrence’s confidence somehow never wavered. Not after the first interception. Or the second. Or the third. Or even the fourth.

The generational quarterback simply delivered a generational comeback.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne’s 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback, the largest in franchise history and the third largest in playoff history.

“You couldn’t write a crazier script,” Lawrence said. “We said in the locker room that’s kind of how our season’s going. We’re never out of the fight. … I’m kind of speechless, honestly, just to see what belief can do and to see when a team believes in each other what you can accomplish.”

Patterson’s kick barely stayed inside the right upright and set off a raucous celebration for a franchise that had won a combined four games over the previous two years. The Jaguars (10-8) won their sixth consecutive game and fifth straight at home — all five in come-from-behind fashion.

Nonetheless, no one could have seen this one coming. Maybe not even Lawrence. But he was the steady hand in charge after a debacle of a first half. He finished 28-of-47 passing for 288 yards, a shocker considering the way he started.

Lawrence was downright dreadful to begin Jacksonville’s first playoff game since losing in the 2017 AFC title game. He became the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw four interceptions in the first half of a playoff game, joining Detroit’s Gary Danielson and Denver’s Craig Morton.

But he bounced back as well as anyone in NFL history. Jacksonville’s comeback goes down in postseason lore behind only Buffalo’s rally on Jan. 3, 1993 (32 points against Houston) and Indianapolis’ on Jan. 4, 2014 (28 points against Kansas City).

“I didn’t have a choice,” Lawrence said. “These guys have sacrificed way too much for me to be the reason we lose an opportunity.”

The Jaguars, who also turned the ball over when a punt hit Chris Claybrook’s helmet, became the first team to win a playoff game with a turnover differential of minus-five or worse. Teams with that turnover deficit had been 0-19 in the Super Bowl era.

“Let me tell you something, man. I think from playing football, watching football, I know a lot of quarterbacks would’ve folded in that situation that he went through,” Jaguars receiver Zay Jones said. “For him just to be as poised and composed as he was, it showed another side of who we have on this team. I mean, that guy right there, standing right there, that’s a special man.”

He wasn’t early. Lawrence misfired on 12 of his first 16 throws and started getting booed long before halftime. His confidence seemed shot. His swagger appeared gone. All the progress he made in his first season with coach Doug Pederson looked like it would be flushed in the team’s finale.

But Lawrence never gave up. He connected with Evan Engram , Marvin Jones , Zay Jones and Christian Kirk for touchdowns that increasingly raised the team’s belief in its quarterback and its comeback.

Lawrence added one of the biggest plays when he jumped for a 2-point conversion with 5:25 to play that made it 30-28 — and put the Jaguars in position to win instead of tie.

Jacksonville’s defense responded by sacking Justin Herbert and then forcing a punt. Lawrence took over from there, with a significant assist from Etienne — and Peterson’s bold play call.

“I feel like the running back, when it gets to that point of the game, you’re supposed to be the closer,” Etienne said. “Coach believed in me on that fourth-and-1, to give me the ball. I had to make something happen for my teammates.”

CHARGERS COLLAPSE

Herbert threw for 273 yards and a touchdown without an interception, but the Chargers’ offense was largely ineffective after a 62-yard TD drive that made it 24-0 midway through the second quarter. Los Angeles (10-8) finished with 320 yards of offense and 18 first downs, and it produced only three points on four second-half possessions.

“Anytime you’re up 27-7 at halftime and you’ve got four takeaways, and you end up winning the takeaway margin (5-0), you know, it’s it’s gonna be a killer,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “I’m hurting for everybody in that locker room. … We just didn’t finish the game.”

Staley surely will be questioned for being too conservative, both on defense and offense — he opted for a field goal on fourth-and-3 midway through the fourth quarter that Cameron Dicker missed — and for not trying to run the ball more. LA had 23 rushing attempts for 69 yards, a 2.9-yard average, while Herbert threw 43 times.

“I needed to perform better,” Herbert said. “I’ve got to give them more than three points in the second half and so I feel horrible for the defense for the incredible effort they put up there today, but gotta be better as a team.”

KEY INJURIES

Chargers receiver DeAndre Carter and left tackle Jamaree Salyer left the game with ankle injuries. Chargers cornerback Michael Davis left with a pectoral muscle injury. Lawrence cut the tip of his left thumb in the fourth but wrapped it up and played on.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Will have a tough offseason dealing with this loss. Staley could face questions about his job security.

Jaguars: Await their road divisional opponent, which likely will be top-seeded Kansas City next weekend. The Chiefs won their regular-season meeting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Fox Doesn’t Plan to Use Brady in Super Bowl Booth, per Report

The 45-year-old has already signed a 10-year deal to join Fox’s No. 1 broadcast team after he retires. Whenever Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady decides to call it a career, he has a spot waiting for him in Fox’s No. 1 broadcast booth. But don’t expect to see his debut in that role on Super Bowl Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
WREG

Arkansas man wanted after argument leads to fatal shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police in Blytheville, Arkansas, are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that started with a disagreement between two cousins. WREG first met Malik Dority in 2018 when the wheelchair-bound Blytheville man claimed he was “roughed up” by police who were serving a warrant for battery. “They hurted me, hurted me […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Police: Alleged drug dealer shoots man, kidnaps woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An alleged drug dealer is facing serious charges after police say he shot one customer and kidnapped another. It happened Sunday at the Windsor Place Apartments on Knight Arnold near Mendenall road. Police said the shooting victim and his girlfriend came to the Fox Meadows apartments to buy marijuana from 19-year-old Corwin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man robbed while buying car off Facebook Marketplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men robbed and beat a man who was trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace on Monday, police say. According to Memphis Police, the victim made a deal with an unknown person on Facebook Marketplace to buy a car. He was walking to meet the seller in the area of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

UGa football player killed in wreck after title celebration

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, south of the Georgia […]
ATHENS, GA
WREG

Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Fola Alabi, who is also known as Folayemi Alabi, 52, pleaded […]
TEXAS STATE
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WREG

Bank of America customers outraged at money missing from their accounts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some Bank of America customers are concerned after seeing money missing from their accounts Wednesday morning, according to social media posts. “Saw Bank of America was trending and turns out my account was impacted so happy Wednesday everyone,” Keira Renee said in a tweet. “I am at the point of a […]
NEW YORK STATE
WREG

Suspects shoot at man trying to stop car break-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects opened fire on a man after they were caught trying to break into his niece’s car. According to MPD, on January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 Block of Jordan Drive. The victim told officers that three suspects were breaking into his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Missing TN woman, ex-husband believed to be dead

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search is still on for a missing mother of two from Haywood County and the man suspected in her disappearance, but the county sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive. Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days. On Tuesday, search […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Double shooting kills 1 at Mt. Moriah store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Fox Meadows on Tuesday. Police say officers are responding to the shooting in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second man is in critical condition. Investigators say a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy