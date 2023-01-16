ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Vote for the Tennessean boys athlete of the week for Jan. 9-14

By George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
The voting doesn't stop. It's time, once again, to make your choice for the Tennessean boys athlete of the week for Jan. 9-14.

There were some huge games from Week 9 of the high school basketball season and we've selected some of the top performers from last week.

This week's candidates include Columbia Academy teammates Gabe Davenport and Jeremy Jackson, Middle Tennessee Christian's Devin Hill, MBA's Marcel Reed, Independence's Jett Montgomery, Lebanon's Jarred Hall, Goodpasture's Jayden Jones, Northeast's Nazier Leonard, Franklin's Jack Medalie and BGA's Kavien Jones.

The poll will close at noon Thursday and the winner will be announced that afternoon. Click on the image below to make your selection.

