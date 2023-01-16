ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky knocks off No.5 Vols 63-56

WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUR73_0kFyuNIl00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Negativity has dogged the Kentucky basketball program since its disappointing loss to South Carolina on Tuesday.

Heading into Saturday’s 63-56 win over No. 5 Tennessee, Wildcats coach John Calipari did his best to insulate his players while absorbing as many bullets as possible himself.

“I haven’t lost faith in any of these guys,” he said. “I’ve got a good team. (Friday night), I collected all the (players’ cell) phones and iPads and everything else.”

Antonio Reeves scored 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) over the Volunteers. The victory ended a 25-game home win streak for Tennessee (14-3, 4-1) that dated back to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Kentucky led 58-50 with 3:28 left in the game. Two free throws by Santiago Vescovi and two buckets by Uros Plavsic closed the gap to two with less than a minute to play.

A Wildcat turnover gave Tennessee a shot to tie or take the lead, but Zakai Zeigler and Plavsic missed down low.

“Both coaches made it a slugfest,” said Calipari. “Nobody backed down.”

The Wildcats showed a physical presence and dominated the Volunteers on the boards, 43-23. Tennessee came into the game leading the SEC in rebounding margin (+9.94).

“Our frontline’s gotta do a better job rebounding,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “On the defensive end, we have to get everyone involved.”

The Tennessee big man Plavsic, who scored 19 points, was the only Vol to match Kentucky’s physicality.

Calipari said the strategy was to focus on the Vols’ perimeter play, while letting Plavsic have his way.

“They can beat us with 3s,” said Calipari. “They won’t beat us with 2s.”

CJ Fredrick scored eight in a row and had 10 of his 13 points in the first half as Kentucky led at the break, 33-26.

Vescovi, who tweaked his shooting (left) shoulder in a collision early in the game, had seven in the first half for Tennessee. He finished with 13 points.

“We had some uncontested looks at the rim,” Barnes said. “Point-blank layups — you’ve gotta make them.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

During his 36 seasons as a head coach in college basketball, Rick Barnes has led his teams into the AP Top 25 a total of 299 weeks. That includes 131 weeks in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Besides the frustration that comes with six losses this early in the season, the Wildcats have had to deal with injury problems. G Cason Wallace (back) and F Jacob Toppin (shoulder) have been sidelined. Both started against the Vols. … Big man Oscar Tshiebwe leads the SEC with 10 double-doubles this season. … Sahvir Wheeler leads the SEC with 6.3 assists a game. This is his third straight year on top. … John Calipari coached his 36th game against Tennessee. No other coach has led his team against the Vols in as many games.

Tennessee: Senior G Santiago Vescovi has been hot lately. He came into the Kentucky game averaging 16.5 points over his last five games while shooting 60% from the field and 57% from 3-point. … Zakai Ziegler, who has gotten used to his role as a point guard coming off the bench, had 27 assists in his last three games heading into Saturday. … Chris Lofton (2004-08), the SEC’s all-time leader in 3-point baskets made (431), had his No. 5 hoisted into the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Georgia on Tuesday.

Tennessee: Visits Mississippi State on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Wednesday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe Edition

It’s safe to say that for the most part of the Kentucky Wildcats’ first 17 games this season, reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe looked like a shell of himself. Even head coach John Calipari publicly challenged Tshiebwe earlier this week. For those of you who...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today

The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Georgia: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. UK and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky is just outside of ESPN’s latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season most have expected, as they come into this week at 11-6 (2-3) on the season. Due to that, the Cats have been put on the NCAA Tournament bubble, especially after a loss to South Carolina last Tuesday at Rupp Arena. But a win in Knoxville on Saturday has seemingly flipped the switch on what fans and media are expecting out of this team to finish the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
radionwtn.com

Murray State Basketball Player Arrested

A Murray State basketball player was arrested Sunday and charged with six offenses. The charges were for a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without registration, having no registration receipt and driving with one headlight. Kenny White Jr., age 21, of Madisonville, was arrested after a traffic...
MURRAY, KY
WREG

Titans hire Ran Carthon as next General Manager

NASHVILLE – The Titans have officially hired Ran Carthon as the team’s new general manager. Carthon spent two seasons as director of player personnel with the 49ers after serving five seasons as the director of pro personnel in San Francisco. Carthon was one of seven candidates to interview for the position with the Titans. “We […]
NASHVILLE, TN
College Heights Herald

WKU alumnus files for governor’s race

Western Kentucky University alumnus Alan Keck is the most recent conservative to enter the race for Kentucky’s governor. Keck announced his run on Nov. 21, 2022 and signed his paperwork Jan. 5, according to the Kentucky secretary of state’s website. Keck joins 12 other conservatives, including former United...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvlt.tv

Potential new highway Bypass around Knoxville

Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vol freshman QB now ranked as #1 overall prospect by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

Kentucky gas prices dropping

Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices. Morning weather forecast: 1/17/23. Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain ends, sunshine returns. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve...
KENTUCKY STATE
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy