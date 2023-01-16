ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:

16-20-23-32-37

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

