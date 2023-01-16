Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
In December the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) published a report on New Mexico’s Medicaid program. Whether by design or accident, the report happened to coincide with the 10th anniversary of New Mexico’s Medicaid expansion. Then-Gov. Susana Martinez decided to accept the “ObamaCare” expansion dollars which, at the time, was 100% federally funded.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marks the first full day of lawmaking in the 2023 session. After introductions and a speech from the Governor yesterday, lawmakers are now going to dig into capital outlay and more bills. Starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Senate Finance Committee will take a look at capital outlay projects […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Entering her second term as New Mexico’s chief executive, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her annual State of the State address to a room full of House and Senate lawmakers on day one of the 60-day, 2023 legislative session. Speaking for nearly an hour, the Governor outlined a series of investments she […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man who took police on a wild chase in 2022 has taken a plea deal. Investigators say in February, Tyvon Leno stole his grandfather’s truck and took off from the Acoma Pueblo. Officers tried to pull him over for speeding on I-40 near Nine Mile Hill before he led them on […]
A failed Republican political candidate who allegedly plotted to shoot up Democratic officials’ homes has a checkered legal history, including a 2008 conviction for his role as head of a burglary ring.Solomon Peña won just 26 percent of the vote in his bid for New Mexico’s 14th House district. Despite the loss, he refused to concede, calling the race “rigged,” and showing up to the homes of elected officials to complain. In January, he’s accused of going violent with his grievances. Authorities accuse Peña of paying four men to shoot up the houses of four Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.It’s...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light snow will continue for parts of New Mexico through Wednesday afternoon as winds pick up across the state. Another winter storm arrives Friday. Rain and snow once again swept across New Mexico today as yet another storm system is moving through the state. A steady rain fell in the metro and […]
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Mosaic, the nation’s leading institutional-grade general contractor, today announced its expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as Regional Director of Operations. Mosaic’s operations will be based in Tampa and serve new build-to-rent communities throughout Florida, including Orlando and Jacksonville. Pattillo was most recently Director of Florida Land Acquisitions at DR Horton’s multifamily subsidiary, DHI Communities, and previously Managing Director of CBRE’s Tampa Office. Mosaic’s entrance to Florida spans their construction operations to 11 markets across the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005015/en/ Chase Pattillo, Regional Director of Operations in Florida, will oversee all Mosaic construction operations in BTR projects across Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Janelle Martinez, a now-former UPS employee accused of stealing packages. Another UPS employee first contacted police in November after suspecting a seasonal employee had been stealing packages she was supposed to be delivering. UPS says Martinez admitted to taking an Apple Watch, but returned it […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a wet day across the state, but it really depends on location whether there is snow or rain falling to the surface. To the north and west, along with higher elevations, snow continues to accumulate as temperatures are right around freezing. To the south, east, and even across the Rio Grande Valley, […]
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm.
