Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Night” game were:

6-8-8-0

(six, eight, eight, zero)

WXIA 11 Alive

Did anyone in Georgia win the Powerball jackpot on Monday?

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia. The winning Powerball numbers on Jan. 16, 2023 were 4, 14, 33, 39, 61 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 3x. With no winners, Wednesday's estimated jackpot climbs...
WSAV News 3

Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
southarkansassun.com

$350 Relief Checks Still Unclaimed in Georgia— Here’s How To Claim Them!

Some of the $350 worth of relief checks issued in September 2022 is still unclaimed in Georgia. Find out if you’re eligible for these payments and how to claim them!. In September 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launched a cash assistance program that issued $1 billion. The cash assistance was intended for 3 million clients who had issues with their IDs or who were not able to access their cards. However, to date, $235 million worth of relief checks are still unclaimed. There have been unclaimed relief checks due to clients who were not able to access the funds through their cards, as reported by Palya.
Action News Jax

“I forgive him” Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over “heaven and hell” conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia December net tax revenue increases

ATLANTA – The December net tax collections for the State of Georgia increased almost $225 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in December totaled nearly $3.21 billion, for an increase of $224.9 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to December 2021 when net tax collections totaled $2.98 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $15.82 billion, for an increase of $966.6 million, or 6.5 percent, over FY 2022 through six months.
AL.com

Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters

Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state

(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Associated Press

Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Mosaic, the nation’s leading institutional-grade general contractor, today announced its expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as Regional Director of Operations. Mosaic’s operations will be based in Tampa and serve new build-to-rent communities throughout Florida, including Orlando and Jacksonville. Pattillo was most recently Director of Florida Land Acquisitions at DR Horton’s multifamily subsidiary, DHI Communities, and previously Managing Director of CBRE’s Tampa Office. Mosaic’s entrance to Florida spans their construction operations to 11 markets across the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005015/en/ Chase Pattillo, Regional Director of Operations in Florida, will oversee all Mosaic construction operations in BTR projects across Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break

Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

