Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Night” game were:

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

WXIA 11 Alive

Did anyone in Georgia win the Powerball jackpot on Monday?

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia. The winning Powerball numbers on Jan. 16, 2023 were 4, 14, 33, 39, 61 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 3x. With no winners, Wednesday's estimated jackpot climbs...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
ATLANTA, GA
southarkansassun.com

$350 Relief Checks Still Unclaimed in Georgia— Here’s How To Claim Them!

Some of the $350 worth of relief checks issued in September 2022 is still unclaimed in Georgia. Find out if you’re eligible for these payments and how to claim them!. In September 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launched a cash assistance program that issued $1 billion. The cash assistance was intended for 3 million clients who had issues with their IDs or who were not able to access their cards. However, to date, $235 million worth of relief checks are still unclaimed. There have been unclaimed relief checks due to clients who were not able to access the funds through their cards, as reported by Palya.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Lindenwood hosts Swope and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-9, 3-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-12, 2-4 OVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -5.5; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Lindenwood Lions after Isaiah Swope scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-66 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks. The Lions are 5-1...
EVANSVILLE, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
MANCHESTER, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia December net tax revenue increases

ATLANTA – The December net tax collections for the State of Georgia increased almost $225 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in December totaled nearly $3.21 billion, for an increase of $224.9 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to December 2021 when net tax collections totaled $2.98 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $15.82 billion, for an increase of $966.6 million, or 6.5 percent, over FY 2022 through six months.
GEORGIA STATE
laniercountynewsonline.com

GSP Troop H Experiences None of the 18 Georgia Fatalities during New Year’s Day Holiday Travel Period

SOUTH GEORGIA, Georgia – There were zero (0) traffic deaths in the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troop H District during the New Year’s Day holiday travel period. Troop B also reported no fatalities. Troop H District includes eighteen counties: Atkinson, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Coffee, Cook, Crisp, Dooly, Echols, Houston, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Macon, Peach, Tift, Turner, and Wilcox. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.
GEORGIA STATE
