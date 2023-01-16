Read full article on original website
Trio of Legislators to Hear Disputed Election Arguments Friday in Mirra, Scarsdale Cases
In a rare move, a special legislative panel will convene public hearings Friday to take a closer look at two House elections, including one between Rep. Lenny Mirra and Democrat Kristin Kassner, that were decided by extremely narrow recount votes. The three representatives on the panel—Democrat Michael Day of Stoneham,...
Mass. House to Delay Swearing In Two Representatives as They Review Mirra, One Other Challenge
Top House Democrats plan today to task a special committee with examining the results of two elections decided by microscopic margins following recounts, a process House Speaker Ronald Mariano expects will “temporarily delay” the apparent victors from taking office. Mariano said Tuesday night the House will pause the...
Gov.-Elect Healey to Swear In Auditor-Elect DiZoglio at Methuen High School
Soon-to-be former Sen. Diana DiZoglio is bringing home her inauguration as state auditor. Auditor-elect DiZoglio invites the public to watch her being sworn in by Gov.-Elect Maura Healey during a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Methuen High School—her alma mater. “I’m humbled by the responsibility and...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
Congresswoman Trahan Takes Oath of Office, Beginning Third Term
Congresswoman Lori Trahan was sworn into her third term Saturday, taking her oath of office to continue representing Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District. “Representing the district where my grandparents settled as immigrants, where my parents raised my sisters and me, where my three stepsons grew up, and where I’m raising my two young daughters is the honor of a lifetime. The 3rd District is made up of so many hardworking families who, like my parents and grandparents, want nothing more than to build a better life for their children. I’ve gone to work every day over the past four years to make sure they have the opportunities and resources necessary to fulfill that goal,” she said in a statement.
Board Seeks Merrimac Resident to Represent Town on Whittier Tech School Committee
Merrimac candidates are being sought to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee. Paul Tucker, who has represented Merrimac on the Committee since 1994, plans to retire at the end of his current term on April 1. The board member serves to represent the...
Charlotte Observer
Mecklenburg County commissioners preparing for influx of migrants if Title 42 is lifted
The Trump-era policy allowed the U.S. to expel asylum seekers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
