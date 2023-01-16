Congresswoman Lori Trahan was sworn into her third term Saturday, taking her oath of office to continue representing Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District. “Representing the district where my grandparents settled as immigrants, where my parents raised my sisters and me, where my three stepsons grew up, and where I’m raising my two young daughters is the honor of a lifetime. The 3rd District is made up of so many hardworking families who, like my parents and grandparents, want nothing more than to build a better life for their children. I’ve gone to work every day over the past four years to make sure they have the opportunities and resources necessary to fulfill that goal,” she said in a statement.

