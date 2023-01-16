ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WHAV

Gov.-Elect Healey to Swear In Auditor-Elect DiZoglio at Methuen High School

Soon-to-be former Sen. Diana DiZoglio is bringing home her inauguration as state auditor. Auditor-elect DiZoglio invites the public to watch her being sworn in by Gov.-Elect Maura Healey during a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Methuen High School—her alma mater. “I’m humbled by the responsibility and...
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Congresswoman Trahan Takes Oath of Office, Beginning Third Term

Congresswoman Lori Trahan was sworn into her third term Saturday, taking her oath of office to continue representing Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District. “Representing the district where my grandparents settled as immigrants, where my parents raised my sisters and me, where my three stepsons grew up, and where I’m raising my two young daughters is the honor of a lifetime. The 3rd District is made up of so many hardworking families who, like my parents and grandparents, want nothing more than to build a better life for their children. I’ve gone to work every day over the past four years to make sure they have the opportunities and resources necessary to fulfill that goal,” she said in a statement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy