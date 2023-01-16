ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

09-11-15-26-35

(nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

