Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

Although the jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket last week was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings from October until last Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated 29- million dollars in profit, according to the Virginia Lottery. By state law, all of that money goes back into K-12 public education.

