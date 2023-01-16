Read full article on original website
Whittier Tech Graduate Matos Says Early College Benefits Greater Than Just Tuition Savings
A 2022 graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School returned to the school over the last two weeks, offering testimonials on the benefits of the Early College program beyond tuition savings. Akira Matos, who studied Metal Fabrication at Whittier, addressed 12 classes of Early College students on Fridays, Jan....
Haverhill Chamber Plans Leads Lunch First Wednesday of Each Month; Free to Members
The next Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce “Leads Lunch” takes place on the first of February. The program, which includes lunch, takes place on the first Wednesday of each month and is intended to help participants grow their professional network and increase business lead generation. The Leads Lunch...
L’Arche’s Matthews and City Council President Jordan Become Haverhill Bank Directors
Jennifer R. Matthews and Timothy J. Jordan, both known for their extensive community involvement and service, were recently elected to Haverhill Bank’s board of directors at the institution’s annual meeting. Matthews, of Methuen, serves as executive director of L’Arche Boston North. She has been involved 17 years with...
Haverhill Residents Shape Proposed Water Street Rebuild; Plans Subject to Revision
(Additional photograph below) Public input last Monday night on a possible future rebuild of a stretch of Water Street in the Haverhill’s Riverside neighborhood, is already shaping the project. A number of residents gathered at St. John the Baptist Church gave feedback on the potential project that would provide...
Garcia-King First to Publicly Announce Candidacy for New Haverhill Ward Councilor Seat
The first contender for one of Haverhill’s new Ward-based City Council seats stepped forward Tuesday, saying she wants to participate in the city’s “wave of change.”. Carmen Garcia-King, of 433 Washington St., said she seeks election to Haverhill’s Ward 2, representing Mount Washington and a portion of downtown and Bradford along the Merrimack River. Garcia-King said overseeing construction of the new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School is one of her top priorities.
Business Access to Group Health Insurance Topic of Merrimack Valley Chamber Forum in Haverhill
“Group Health Insurance for Small Business” is the subject of a Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast forum next month. Representatives of Health Connector for Business and Benefit Advisors Group are scheduled to present information and answer questions Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill.
Craftivism Artwork on Display at Haverhill Public Library; Reception Jan. 25
The art of local teens who joined Creative Haverhill’s “Craftivism” class last fall is on display at the Haverhill Public Library through January. The exhibition is on display in the library’s second floor gallery. A free reception to celebrate the students’ artwork and passions takes place Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m., at the library. 99 Main St.
Greater Lawrence Tech Senior and Class President is Nominee for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
Greater Lawrence Technical Regional High School senior Edgar Martinez was recently selected to represent the Commonwealth as a Career and Technical Education nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Greater Lawrence Tech Superintendent John Lavoie said, each year, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes up to 161 of the country’s...
Sworn in by Gov. Healey, Auditor DiZoglio Says Role is Deeper Than Analyzing State Money
Massachusetts’ new state Auditor Diana DiZoglio was formally sworn in by Gov. Maura Healey last night in Methuen, saying her new job is not just about scrutinizing state spending, but also making sure government is efficient, accountable and get things done. DiZoglio, who chose not to run for re-election...
Haggar Becomes Methuen Deputy Police Chief; Ferreira, Moore and Sirois Also Receive Promotions
Randy Haggar was formally named deputy Methuen police chief while three others were promoted by Police Chief Scott J. McNamara. Haggar, who lives in Haverhill, is a 29-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department and previously served as interim police chief. Others promoted are Capt. Eric J. Ferreira, Lt. James Moore and Sgt. Chad Sirois. The announcement came Tuesday.
Board Seeks Merrimac Resident to Represent Town on Whittier Tech School Committee
Merrimac candidates are being sought to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee. Paul Tucker, who has represented Merrimac on the Committee since 1994, plans to retire at the end of his current term on April 1. The board member serves to represent the...
New Hampshire high school student dies in Gunstock Mountain ski accident
GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort."This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.
2 local motels fined by state AG office
BOSTON - Three affiliated Central Massachusetts motels and their managers were ordered to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and penalties for labor violations, including the failure to pay wages and earned sick time in a timely manner, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. The motels - Worcester City Motel in Shrewsbury, ...
Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Back Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission
The Haverhill Police Department, which first won state accreditation in 2020, welcomes back the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission early next month. Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said in a statement that a team of assessors are expected to undertake a review between Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 9, to examine various aspects of the Haverhill Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities. Verification the Department continues to meet the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process—a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
WBUR
Newburyport man, leader of hate group, charged for racist banner in N.H.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has filed a civil rights case against NSC-131, a hate group active in New England, as well as its leader and another member, for allegedly trespassing and then hanging a racist banner in Portsmouth last summer. Prosecutors allege in court documents released Tuesday...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
NECN
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?
BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
