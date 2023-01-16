ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

WHAV

Garcia-King First to Publicly Announce Candidacy for New Haverhill Ward Councilor Seat

The first contender for one of Haverhill’s new Ward-based City Council seats stepped forward Tuesday, saying she wants to participate in the city’s “wave of change.”. Carmen Garcia-King, of 433 Washington St., said she seeks election to Haverhill’s Ward 2, representing Mount Washington and a portion of downtown and Bradford along the Merrimack River. Garcia-King said overseeing construction of the new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School is one of her top priorities.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Business Access to Group Health Insurance Topic of Merrimack Valley Chamber Forum in Haverhill

“Group Health Insurance for Small Business” is the subject of a Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast forum next month. Representatives of Health Connector for Business and Benefit Advisors Group are scheduled to present information and answer questions Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Craftivism Artwork on Display at Haverhill Public Library; Reception Jan. 25

The art of local teens who joined Creative Haverhill’s “Craftivism” class last fall is on display at the Haverhill Public Library through January. The exhibition is on display in the library’s second floor gallery. A free reception to celebrate the students’ artwork and passions takes place Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m., at the library. 99 Main St.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haggar Becomes Methuen Deputy Police Chief; Ferreira, Moore and Sirois Also Receive Promotions

Randy Haggar was formally named deputy Methuen police chief while three others were promoted by Police Chief Scott J. McNamara. Haggar, who lives in Haverhill, is a 29-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department and previously served as interim police chief. Others promoted are Capt. Eric J. Ferreira, Lt. James Moore and Sgt. Chad Sirois. The announcement came Tuesday.
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire high school student dies in Gunstock Mountain ski accident

GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort."This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.
GILFORD, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2 local motels fined by state AG office

BOSTON - Three affiliated Central Massachusetts motels and their managers were ordered to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and penalties for labor violations, including the failure to pay wages and earned sick time in a timely manner, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. The motels - Worcester City Motel in Shrewsbury, ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Back Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission

The Haverhill Police Department, which first won state accreditation in 2020, welcomes back the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission early next month. Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said in a statement that a team of assessors are expected to undertake a review between Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 9, to examine various aspects of the Haverhill Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities. Verification the Department continues to meet the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process—a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.
HAVERHILL, MA
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
Dianna Carney

This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?

BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
BOSTON, MA
