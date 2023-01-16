Read full article on original website
Related
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Car makers like Ford and GM are increasing loan payments, while some rivals are keeping costs down
It's a good time to consider Subaru, Toyota, and Kia, and perhaps hold off on that new Chevy or Ford due to car loan cost increases.
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
Wall Street has turned a blind eye to the potential for deflation over the next year - and it's the one thing that could surprise investors in 2023
Deflation rather than inflation could be the biggest surprise for Wall Street over the next year. Inflation has been cooling since June, and Fundstrat's Tom Lee noted that 59% of CPI components are now in deflation mode. "Many of the major headwinds are leaving, opening the door for much lower...
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Turns Green as Commercial Bank Runs Pilot Program for New Digital Currency System
XRP‘s most prominent rival is rallying this week as a Ukrainian banking giant announces the results of using its blockchain in a new digital currency system pilot program. Stellar (XLM) is a multi-currency transaction network for storying and moving money across the blockchain. XLM, the Lumen, is the native...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Large Whales Accumulated 37,100 BTC In Last 10 Days
On-chain data shows large Bitcoin whales have finally started accumulating in the last 10 days as BTC has rallied strong. Large Bitcoin Whales Have Added 37,100 BTC To Their Holdings In Recent Days. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, multiple Bitcoin holder groups have displayed some strong...
dailyhodl.com
Largest Ethereum Whales Pounce on Shiba Inu, Accumulate Over $85,500,000 Worth of SHIB: On-Chain Data
The biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales in existence are eyeing up Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to on-chain data. Keeping track of the 500 biggest whales on the Ethereum network, blockchain tracker service WhaleStats says that SHIB is the third largest holding among the cohort, excluding stablecoins and staked Ether (stETH).
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
Davos 2023: Scaramucci's SkyBridge bets on $35k bitcoin, targets credit
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - SkyBridge Capital is betting on a sustained turnaround in cryptocurrency markets in 2023, the firm's founder Anthony Scaramucci said, while admitting this view was "overly bullish".
Crypto collapse brings focus to digital assets' 'true value' - ex-India central bank governor
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The collapse in the prices of digital assets over the past year will allow investors to focus on the "true value" of this new technology, the distributed ledger and the smart contracts that can be built on them, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.
u.today
Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $21,000 level, emerging as one of the best-performing assets of 2020, and a former SEC official believes he knows one of the key reasons driving its resurgence. John Reed Stark, formerly a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, opined that market manipulation is...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Investors Have Their Eyes On These Projects: Orbeon Protocol And Polygon
As the crypto market bounces back in 2023, investors are looking for lucrative ways to boost their portfolios. Many are choosing classic options like Polygon, while others are looking for new investment opportunities with Orbeon Protocol, which has hit new highs every month since October. Here’s why both could be great assets to any portfolio.
bitcoinist.com
XRP Whale Withdraws $38M From Binance, Bullish?
Data shows an XRP whale has taken out $38 million from the crypto exchange Binance. Can this be a bullish signal for the crypto’s price?. XRP Whale Has Withdrawn Almost $38 Million From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a large XRP transaction...
Comments / 0