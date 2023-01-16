ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Large Whales Accumulated 37,100 BTC In Last 10 Days

On-chain data shows large Bitcoin whales have finally started accumulating in the last 10 days as BTC has rallied strong. Large Bitcoin Whales Have Added 37,100 BTC To Their Holdings In Recent Days. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, multiple Bitcoin holder groups have displayed some strong...
u.today

Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery

Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $21,000 level, emerging as one of the best-performing assets of 2020, and a former SEC official believes he knows one of the key reasons driving its resurgence. John Reed Stark, formerly a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, opined that market manipulation is...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Investors Have Their Eyes On These Projects: Orbeon Protocol And Polygon

As the crypto market bounces back in 2023, investors are looking for lucrative ways to boost their portfolios. Many are choosing classic options like Polygon, while others are looking for new investment opportunities with Orbeon Protocol, which has hit new highs every month since October. Here’s why both could be great assets to any portfolio.
bitcoinist.com

XRP Whale Withdraws $38M From Binance, Bullish?

Data shows an XRP whale has taken out $38 million from the crypto exchange Binance. Can this be a bullish signal for the crypto’s price?. XRP Whale Has Withdrawn Almost $38 Million From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a large XRP transaction...

