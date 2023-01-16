Read full article on original website
Wagner Fighter Reveals What Made Him Flee His Unit: 'Shocked to the Core'
Ex-Wagner Commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled to Norway, said he fears for his life.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 18, including Ukrainian interior minister
A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region has killed at least 18 people, including Ukraine’s entire interior ministry leadership team, according to officials. At least 29 others were injured in the incident on Wednesday in the city of Brovary, on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, according...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash
A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released a statement expressing their sympathies to the families of those lost in the helicopter crash in Ukraine.
Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of all those killed in the tragic helicopter crash in Ukraine this morning, including Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyy and other senior Ukrainian government officials. Our hearts are also with the dozens of civilians who were killed or injured, including precious children, and their families. We grieve with all those who are mourning this heartbreaking tragedy. Mr. Monastyrskyy and his team were deeply involved in the preservation of Ukraine’s democracy—both its defense against Russian aggression, and the vital work of reforms to strengthen Ukraine’s institutions through this war and into the future. A reformer and patriot, Mr. Monastyrskyy championed the will of the Ukrainian people. We will continue to honor that legacy through efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s institutions, and in our unfailing partnership with the people of Ukraine to keep the flame of freedom bright. Today, we are praying for healing for the wounded and comfort for those who have lost loved ones. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine in the face of this tragedy, and for as long as it takes.
In parts of Ancient Greece, first-cousin marriage was not only allowed but encouraged, DNA shows
If you wanted to hang on to your land in Bronze Age Greece, you could do worse than marry your cousin. A team of international researchers analyzing the genomes of ancient human remains has discovered that, unlike in other European societies of the period, first cousins in Minoan Crete and Mycenaean Greece frequently married each other.
US Coast Guard tracking suspected Russian spy ship off coast of Hawaii in international waters
The US Coast Guard says it is tracking a suspected Russian spy ship off the coast of Hawaii in international waters as heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow remain over Russian’s war in Ukraine. “In recent weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard has continued to monitor a Russian vessel, believed...
Key Netanyahu ally cannot serve as cabinet minister, Israel’s top court rules, sparking potential political crisis
Israel’s top court ruled 10-1 on Wednesday that Aryeh Deri, leader of the Shas party and a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should not be allowed to serve as a cabinet minister because of a February 2022 conviction for tax fraud. Netanyahu should remove Deri from his...
5 things to know for January 18: Ukraine, House, Veterans, Covid-19, Microsoft
If you frequently find yourself stuck in a procrastination loop, there’s a good chance you’re not lazy — but rather, a perfectionist. Oftentimes, perfectionists avoid starting tasks due to a fear of failure or criticism, experts say. You can challenge those beliefs by avoiding all-or-nothing thinking and by setting achievable standards on a daily basis.
Feds arrest Russian crypto operator on suspicion of criminal activities
US authorities arrested a Russian cryptocurrency executive who allegedly oversaw the exchange of hundreds of millions of dollars with drug traffickers and cybercriminals. Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, was arrested in Miami, the Justice Department said Wednesday. The US Treasury Department has labeled his cryptocurrency exchange, Bitzlato Limited, a “primary money laundering...
Immigration records contradict Santos’ claim his mother was at World Trade Center on 9/11
Newly uncovered immigration records for Rep. George Santos’ mother appear to contradict the embattled freshman Republican‘s repeated claim that she was present at the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The records indicate that Fatima Devolder said she was in Brazil between 1999 and...
Washington’s little secret: ‘Spillage’ of classified information is a common occurrence
A Defense Department contractor allowed classified information to sit unprotected in a commercial cloud and email server for nearly two years. A private attorney received a 1,000-page file from the Army as part of litigation — only to be asked to return it to a special courier several weeks later because it contained classified information.
World’s oldest dated runestone discovered in Norway — with a mysterious inscription
Archeologists in Norway have discovered the world’s oldest dated runestone, featuring runic inscriptions from up to 2,000 years ago. Researchers at the University of Oslo’s Museum of Cultural History found the stone while investigating a burial ground in the municipality of Hole in eastern Norway in fall 2021, according to the museum.
