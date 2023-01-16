Read full article on original website
Tennis-American Mmoh in dreamland after lucky break
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - American Michael Mmoh is afraid he will wake up and realise his run to the Australian Open third round was just a dream. Two days ago the 25-year-old American was watching an NFL game on TV in his hotel and ready to head to the airport after losing in qualifying and having what he considered 'zero' chance of playing in the first round.
Tennis-Man on a mission, Djokovic comes through Couacaud test
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic had to dig deep at times against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud but rolled into the third round 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-0 on Thursday to continue his quest for a 10th Australian Open crown and a 22nd Grand Slam title.
Tennis-American Volynets stuns ninth seed Kudermetova to reach third round
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Qualifier Katie Volynets stunned ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 2-6 6-2 on Thursday to storm into the Australian Open third round and continue the good start for American players at the year’s opening Grand Slam. In only her sixth main draw appearance at a Grand Slam, the...
