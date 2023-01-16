Health care officials: Staffing was the major challenge of 2022; issues expected to continue in 2023

Read full article on original website
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Here are the worst states for flu this year
Influenza transmission is declining this month in most parts of the U.S., according to the most recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, some areas still had high transmission as of week 50 of the flu season.
Many workers barely recall signing noncompetes, until they try to change jobs
Employers say that noncompete agreements are needed to protect trade secrets and investments. The FTC says they deprive workers of their economic liberties and has proposed a rule to ban them.
Why the U.S. Nursing Shortage Keeps Getting Worse
Nurses are pushing for better staffing at New York City hospitals amid a nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Rule change gives US House of Representative Members up to $34,000 pay increase
NATIONWIDE – US House of Representative Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor notified members, on Tuesday, that they can now claim reimbursement that could amount up to $34,000.
healthcaredive.com
The largest healthcare worker strikes waged — and avoided — in 2022
Healthcare workers have been active on the labor front as employment contracts come up for renegotiation and workers get a chance to bargain for better working conditions following a historic public health crisis. Contentious negotiations between hospitals and unions have also led to major strikes, including a three-day walkout among...
Canadian province's healthcare fix raises fears of new strain on public system
TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ontario's plan to rely more on private operators for public health services has some doctors and patient advocates worried it could put patients at risk of exploitation and steal workers away from a public system facing a staffing shortage.
Rolling back laws that set minimum wages for construction workers meant pay shrunk, jobs got more dangerous, and workers had to rely more on public assistance
Prevailing wage laws set minimum pay standards for government contractors. Getting rid of them doesn't save money, but does hurt workers.
Health care premiums increasing: how much more DMV residents will pay
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some people may see more money being taken from their paychecks for health coverage this year. According to federal data, costs dropped in each of the past four years. Premiums are more expensive from the Benchmark Silver Plan, the US Department of Health and Human services indicated; prices increase 4% […]
Schools face millions in unpaid lunch debt
More than 9 million children in the U.S. are food insecure, according to the USDA, while a new study shows that school meal programs are at risk due to rising costs and supply chain issues. Meg Oliver takes a look at what happened after a federal government program providing free meals expired in September.
constructiondive.com
COVID was construction’s top killer in 2020
COVID-19 claimed more construction worker lives in its first year than any other cause, according to a data analysis by Silver Spring, Maryland-based CPWR, the Center for Construction Research and Training. Based on first-of-its-kind Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the research looked at 2020’s 224,400 construction worker deaths, both on and off the jobsite and for current and retired workers.
