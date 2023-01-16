Cardinals Winter Warmup Day 2 coverage
Sunday was day two of the 2023 Cardinals Winter Warmup. Fox 2 Sports coverage included Cardinals President of Baseball Operation John Mozeliak talking payroll, manager Oli Marmol on the team's starting pitching for 2023 and third baseman Nolan Arenado's decision to opt in and stay a Cardinal throughout the remainder of his current contract.
