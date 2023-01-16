ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals Winter Warmup Day 2 coverage

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne, Daniel Esteve
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bupXf_0kFysYYG00

Sunday was day two of the 2023 Cardinals Winter Warmup. Fox 2 Sports coverage included Cardinals President of Baseball Operation John Mozeliak talking payroll, manager Oli Marmol on the team’s starting pitching for 2023 and third baseman Nolan Arenado’s decision to opt in and stay a Cardinal throughout the remainder of his current contract.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.  Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.  "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.  Thomas, a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Star

The New York Mets announced the passing of a franchise legend on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star who played for the Mets from 1962-1964, passed away at the age of 93, the team confirmed. Thomas was an original Met, as he was part of the franchise's inaugural team in 1962. Fans ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams

Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career. The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources.... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 2

ATM stolen at gas station break-in early Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police were at the scene of a gas station break-in early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Phillips 66 station at Murdoch Cutoff and Lansdowne Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the front door of the building completely torn off and noticed the store’s ATM was stolen. Surveillance video showed that the suspects […]
SHREWSBURY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy