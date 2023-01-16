ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 56

Mike Bowman
3d ago

Anything woke is it threat they don't even know what bathroom to use they got purple and green hair They are making America weak with their alphabet

Reply
28
Mnimar
3d ago

I'm a Christian and was scheduled to go in for minor surgery recently. When I went in to see the surgeon before the operation, I wore a Christian cross necklace to the appt. When the doctor's NURSE came in to take my blood pressure, I could see she was visibly disturbed by my cross. Judging from her appearance, I could tell she was a lesbian which didn't affect how I felt about her. Apparently, she didn't feel the same way about me because she was extremely RUDE during her examination. I don't know if this encounter could be considered WOKE medicine, but the nurse's behavior was so alarming to me, that I quickly cancelled my surgery. The reason? I didn't want to RISK having her in the operating room assisting my doctor knowing how she felt about me.

Reply(12)
11
Carolyn
3d ago

I was just in the hospital for a week beginning of january. if one of these doctors or nurses would have walked in my room I would have asked for another one. as a matter of fact I did have one nurse this age who told me not to complain to her about anything cuz she was about ready to quit her job. they let her leave before her shift was over.

Reply(4)
8
Related
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
HealthDay

Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?

Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Living Smart

Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
ScienceBlog.com

More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis

As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
William

The Narcissistic Behavior

Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.
msn.com

The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.

How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
InsuranceNewsNet

COVID-19 public health emergency extended once again

Three years after COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended that emergency for another 90 days. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement amid concerns over a more transmissible viral mutation and broad pandemic fatigue. Wednesday’s announcement marks the 12th time...
kidsinthehouse.com

College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen

When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

US births continue to decline as nearly half of women under 45 are childless: study

The number of births in the US has continued to decline — repeating a decades-long trend — as nearly half of American women under 45 are childless, according to a new study. About 52% of women between the ages of 15 to 44 gave birth between 2015 to 2019 — a drop from nearly 55% in the prior four-year period, according to the study published by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics Tuesday. The number of biological fathers in the same age range also dipped. From 2015 to 2019, about 40% of men had fathered a child — compared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy