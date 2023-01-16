Read full article on original website
Clouds increase with snow arriving tonight
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
Mild few days ahead of late-week snow
High pressure keeps storms away Tuesday but clouds will start to roll back in at the end of the day. A weak warm front approaches tonight but will have rung out much of its moisture before it reaches Maine. Still, a stray shower or snow shower is not out of the question this evening and overnight as that moves through.
Wintry Mix To Snow Overnight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will remain in effect overnight due to additional ice accumulations and messy roads. Low pressure continues to sit and spin in the Gulf of Maine. A deep warm layer aloft with a cold layer closer to the surface has been helping to produce the sleet/freezing rain mixture. As we go into the rest of the night, the warm air aloft will be replaced by colder air and the precipitation type should change to mostly snow just after midnight. Additional ice/sleet/snow accumulations will remain light. I still anticipate messy road conditions overnight and lows will be mostly in the mid to upper 20s.
Snow and ice intensify in Maine through the afternoon
Maine — A large ocean storm is causing bands of winter weather to move onshore. Some rounds of heavy snow and mixed precipitation are expected through midnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect through midnight for slippery snow and ice covered roads. A winter storm warning is in effect for downeast Maine.
Tracking snow Thursday night and Friday morning
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Thursday night storm
A winter storm watch has been issued for inland and coastal areas starting Thursday evening. Snowfall amounts may exceed 6 inches in the watch area. A storm system will track to our south starting Thursday. The day will start off partly sunny before clouds increase during the afternoon. Precipitation will...
Didn’t Get Enough This Weekend? Central Maine Has Another Snow Storm on The Way This Week
It was quite a weekend here in Central Maine wasn't it, folks? Why did it seem like the sleet, snow, rain and ice that we got this weekend lasted forever. Seriously, it seemed like it was precipitating for days on end. I guess technically it kind of was. And, why can't we just get a regular snow storm this year? You know, one that is just regular fluffy snow and nothing else. Instead we have been bombarded with these systems that bring a little snow, but then follow it up with rain or ice.
Snow, sleet, freezing rain Monday make for slick conditions statewide
PORTLAND, Maine — It's a bit of a mess out there right now, with all forms of precipitation being represented: snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain. There's a strong warm nose aloft in the atmosphere, so if anything, the trend will be for areas that are snow to change to sleet and those that are seeing sleet will change to freezing rain. (Remember: Sleet pings and freezing rain clings)
A mild night with a passing shower in spots
Much of the area will remain dry into Thursday although occasional rain or snow showers may spill into New Hampshire and western Maine this evening and again Wednesday. Our next storm arrives Thursday evening lasting through Friday bringing mostly snow with some mixing across far southern New Hampshire and southwestern Maine. High pressure builds in over the weekend for mostly dry conditions with the next storm arriving early next week.
11 Necessities for Someone Experiencing Their First Winter in Maine
For the most part, it's been a pretty mild winter throughout Maine this year (maybe except for the mountains, but even that section hasn't gotten pummeled like we're used to in New England.) Some of us love the fact it's been quiet because we despise it. We hate snow. We...
Some sun and milder temperatures return Tuesday
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
In rare move, National Hurricane Center tracks winter storm impacting Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — In a rare move, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory Monday about a powerful ocean storm that was impacting Maine with snow and ice. Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June through November but forecasters said the storm Monday formed a closed circulation not associated with any frontal boundaries and had started to take on some sub-tropical characteristics.
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Beware icy roads today, more snow and ice on the way
Light freezing rain, sleet, and snow wind down this morning leaving just a chance for drizzle this afternoon. Otherwise, a cloudy, cold, and blustery day with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Overnight, gusty winds from the north continue as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s. Another cold...
10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine
Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
Maine Man in Search of Moose Antlers Rescued During Snowstorm
A 78-year-old Maine man is home safe after being rescued while out in search for moose antlers during Sunday's winter storm. The man headed out on his ATV to the area of Cocoa Mountain Road in Cutler around 7 a.m., and told his family he would be back by noon that day, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
New Hampshire Ice Castles could open this month after production was halted during warm temperatures
A popular winter attraction could soon be open to the public. Crews building this year's Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire were forced to halt production for a while due to warm temperatures, but they said the ice has recently built up better than expected. Organizers said the attraction...
