It was quite a weekend here in Central Maine wasn't it, folks? Why did it seem like the sleet, snow, rain and ice that we got this weekend lasted forever. Seriously, it seemed like it was precipitating for days on end. I guess technically it kind of was. And, why can't we just get a regular snow storm this year? You know, one that is just regular fluffy snow and nothing else. Instead we have been bombarded with these systems that bring a little snow, but then follow it up with rain or ice.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO