You don't have to go far to get a great cup of coffee and a cheap breakfast in New York City. Yes, the city that never sleeps is full of Starbucks shops and diners, but lurking outside your hotel lobby or co-op door is likely a coffee cart, serving up strong, good coffee to construction workers and Wall Street tycoons alike in those iconic blue and white, Greek-inspired paper cups. These silver diners-on-wheels pepper the early morning streets and cater to their usuals, plus plenty of tourists looking to grab a cheap jolt of caffeine before a day of sightseeing. Most of these vendors offer some sort of food as well, ranging from donuts to egg sandwiches to tamales, per Vice. But one of the meal staples you'll see almost across the board of these sunrise vendors are bagels and bialys, both handheld, filling delights that are easy to munch on while you slowly awaken to the day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO