Sacramento, CA

NBC Sports

Forsberg: On Jakob Poeltl and the Celtics' trade deadline dilemma

Do the Boston Celtics really need to make a move before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?. Over the next 23 days there will be endless rumors and breathless speculation about what the Celtics might do. On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic suggested that Boston had expressed significant trade interest in Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. It’s just the first bit of rumor grain that will be fed into the insatiable rumor mill.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win

Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Former C's player and coach Chris Ford, who made first 3-pointer, dies at 74

Former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford died Tuesday at age 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023," the family said in a press release. "Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph, JP fuel crucial win over Wizards

Searching for a sense of urgency was the theme of the Warriors' postgame press conference following their road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The message was heard loud and clear with Golden State turning the ball over only once in the first quarter Monday against the Washington Wizards.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win

The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

Holmes gets emotional after valiant effort in Kings' win

Kings center Richaun Holmes stayed ready. An afterthought in Kings coach Mike Brown's rotations most nights, Holmes found himself in the starting five during the Kings' 116-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night. Domantas Sabonis, the NBA's leading rebounder and double-double machine, was ruled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Why Draymond laments Warriors losing GP2, Porter after title

Halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, Draymond Green still ponders how things would have been different had Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. remained with the Warriors. Speaking with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "K[NO]w Mercy with Stephen A. Smith" podcast, Green shared his thoughts on Golden State losing Payton and Porter in free agency this past offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart responds to Gary Payton's hefty praise

It's no secret Gary Payton is a fan of Marcus Smart. The Hall of Famer presented Smart with the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award last spring and heaped praise on his familiar play style. "You're a guy that I think reminds me of myself," Payton told the Boston...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan: Purdy's jitters, emotions show his love for football

Brock Purdy is human after all. The 49ers rookie quarterback seems to not have batted an eye since taking over under center after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season ending ankle injury in Week 13. Coming out of the tunnel prior to the 49ers' 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium, Purdy seemed as calm as he could be.
The Associated Press

49ers' dominant 2nd half bodes well for playoff future

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got tested for a half in their playoff opener and then everything started to click in the second half. With more performances such as that, the Niners will be a very tough out this postseason. San Francisco scored the first 25 points of the second half to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a lopsided 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday. “I was a little nervous just because of how the tide was going, but I have great confidence in this team,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “An entire half of football is a lot of football and we did exactly what we’re supposed to do.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jones shares odd hunting dog analogy for Cowboys' playoff hopes

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't lack confidence when it comes to believing his team is a Super Bowl contender every season. However, heading into Dallas’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Jones used an interesting metaphor to describe his team’s mindset.
DALLAS, TX

