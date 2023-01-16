SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got tested for a half in their playoff opener and then everything started to click in the second half. With more performances such as that, the Niners will be a very tough out this postseason. San Francisco scored the first 25 points of the second half to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a lopsided 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday. “I was a little nervous just because of how the tide was going, but I have great confidence in this team,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “An entire half of football is a lot of football and we did exactly what we’re supposed to do.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO