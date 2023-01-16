Cincinnati Bengals advance past Baltimore Ravens to Divisional Round meeting with Buffalo

The Cincinnati Bengals - back-to-back AFC North champions - have won a playoff game in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Up next: the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern in a Divisional Round game.

The highlight of the Bengals' 24-17 win against Baltimore undoubtedly was defensive end and former Moeller High School standout Sam Hubbard's fumble recovery and 98-yard return in the fourth quarter.

Social media reactions to the Bengals' Wild Card Round win at Paycor Stadium on Sunday night:

