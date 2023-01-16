ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals advance past Baltimore Ravens to Divisional Round meeting with Buffalo

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKQLg_0kFys6AP00

The Cincinnati Bengals - back-to-back AFC North champions - have won a playoff game in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Up next: the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern in a Divisional Round game.

The highlight of the Bengals' 24-17 win against Baltimore undoubtedly was defensive end and former Moeller High School standout Sam Hubbard's fumble recovery and 98-yard return in the fourth quarter.

Social media reactions to the Bengals' Wild Card Round win at Paycor Stadium on Sunday night:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bills' Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Crushing Injury Blow

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a painful loss during Sunday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated his kneecap during the 24-17 victory over their AFC North rivals.  Williams kept playing after suffering the same ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Bengals Received Deflating Injury News On Monday

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens with an apparent injury and did not return.  Just one day later, more details about Williams' status appear to have emerged.  According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday, the Bengals' ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
atozsports.com

Chiefs get pleasant surprise on Sunday night

The Kansas City Chiefs got a pleasant surprise on Sunday night, and they didn’t even play a game. When you have a bye week in the first round of the playoffs, you have the luxury of getting to watch the other games going on around the league. I think we all saw some things on Sunday that would make Chiefs fans feel a bit better about the possible AFC Championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins' Expected Changes

Changes are reportedly coming to the defensive side of the ball for the Miami Dolphins next season. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, "The Dolphins are expected to look at making some staff changes - specifically on the defensive side - where Mike McDaniel inherited most of the staff from ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Fox 19

Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy