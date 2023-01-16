Read full article on original website
Related
There’s a ‘Blink & You Missed It’ Casper Moment on New HBO Max Series
If you haven't seen the first episode of the brand new HBO Max series, The Last of Us, I would highly recommend adding it to your to do list, and not just because it will largely take place in Wyoming. According to Wikipedia, the show is said to be the...
hubpages.com
The Last of Us: Episode 1 Review
Twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel and Tess are hired to smuggle a 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive zone. A small, little worthy job for their own reasons that soon becomes a brutal journey as they find themselves in a position where they have to depend on each other for survival.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Last of Us’ Becomes 2nd Largest HBO Premiere Since 2010
Based on the viewership of its premiere, HBO has its next major hit series on its hands with The Last of Us. The video game adaptation garnered 4.7 million viewers during its Sunday night premiere between the linear cable channel and the HBO Max streaming service. This officially became the second-largest debut for an HBO original series since 2010, with the Steve Buscemi-led Boardwalk Empire drawing in 4.81 million viewers in its debut.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Netflix viewers left 'sobbing uncontrollably' after watching Mother/Android
If you're looking for something new to get into, then how about a film about a mum in the middle of a robot apocalypse. Netflix viewers have been reduced to tears after watching Chloe Grace Moretz and Euphoria star Algee Smith star as a couple on the run when thousands of evil robots turn against their human owners.
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar 3’ Will See the Return of Payakan and His Nemesis from ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water introduced the world to some amazing new characters that continue to expand the world of Pandora. Yet, with hints at the story of the third entry pushing the Sully family to further explore what else is out there, it seemed like perhaps we won’t spend too much time with some familiar characters especially those attached to the water in The Way of Water.
How ‘Master and Commander’ and ‘King Kong’ Inspired Netflix’s Animated Oscar Contender ‘The Sea Beast’
Growing up, Chris Williams loved adventure movies, and among his favorites was King Kong. “The idea of the uncharted island, the mysteries beyond the horizon, was so compelling to me, and then there’s meeting this fierce beast that was so huge in scale and so formidable,” he says. “Yet over the course of the story, you form a real connection and empathy toward the creature. That, to me, was just an incredible feat of storytelling.” Williams, an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero Six, also recalls seeing old maps of the sea: “The mapmakers would populate the ocean with these really...
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year
There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
webnewsobserver.com
Dead End: Paranormal Park canceled by Netflix after 2 seasons
Is it time to say goodbye to Dead End: Paranormal Park? Continue reading to find out. All the viewers who tuned in to watch the show are now wondering if this is the last time they will watch it or if Netflix will renew it for additional seasons. The second season concluded on October 13, 2022, and has a plot that deserves to be explored. So, it is fair for the viewers who have invested their time in streaming the episodes to ask about the show’s future plans. If you were looking forward to knowing more about the next chapter of Dead End: Paranormal Park, then you have reached the right place! We at Web News Observer have listed all the crucial and latest information below.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Bad Batch’ Episode 4 Reminds Us All That Podracing Exists
In 1999, when Y2K was set to end us all, George Lucas came to the rescue by introducing podracing in Star Wars: Episode 1-The Phantom Menace. A high-stakes sport that was wildly popular in the Outer Rim territories, podracing (and a little sleight of hand by Qui-Gon Jinn) was the plot device that put Anakin on his highway to hell. Episode 4 of The Bad Batch, cleverly titled “Faster”, puts the win-at-all-costs sport back in the spotlight, only with much lower stakes.
Kotaku
The Last Of Us Makes For Good TV, But It’s A Tough Watch After A Real Pandemic
I’m barely a minute into the premiere episode of HBO’s TV treatment for The Last of Us and I’m already uncomfortable. No one’s died yet, and no one’s speaking in a cringe-worthy Texas accent, but as two experts chat about the threats to human society from airborne illnesses, I realize that I’m not quite sure if I’m in the mood for this kind of fiction. Sadly, for much of the remaining episode, that feeling never quite went away and it still hasn’t. While The Last of Us is a well-made show that I’d recommend to fans of the games and otherwise, it should come with a heavy emphasis that, just like shows like Station Eleven or Craig Mazin’s much-lauded Chernobyl, the very real pandemic of COVID-19 doesn’t totally mix well with what’s on the screen. And no amount of Pedro Pascal can change that, at least for some of us.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Attack on Titan’s Final Season Gets a Release Date
Mark your calendars, as the highly anticipated third part of Attack on Titan‘s final season is set to air on March 3rd in Japan. As it’s a simulcast it’ll be available in the States on March 4th. It’ll be a part of this year’s Spring lineup of new anime releases, but MAPPA has revealed it’ll release in two parts with the second half released later in 2023. The mention of a “special broadcast” may hint that this isn’t multiple episodes but rather a special.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 18
Netflix's Top 10 movies and TV shows for Wednesday, Jan. 18, are exactly the same as they were yesterday. Dog Gone is still No. 1 on the movies chart as Rob Lowe's search for Gonker continues, and Ginny & Georgia remains in the top spot on the TV chart. According to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10, Ginny & Georgia actually occupies the top two spots, with the new season the most-watched season of the week and Season 1 in second place. If Season 2 doesn't hit a steep decline in the next two weeks, it could potentially knock 13 Reasons Why Season 2 out of the all-time Top 10. And that would be a win for everybody.
Bustle
28 Years Later, Twister Is Getting A Sequel With A Fitting Title
There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gruesome sci-fi horror that rapidly runs out of good ideas awakens with a thirst for blood on streaming
Director Neil Marshall and partner Charlotte Kirk appear to have designs on trying to overthrow Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich as the reigning power couple of mid-tier action-packed horror, with The Lair marking the former duo’s latest collaboration. The Dog Soldiers and The Descent filmmaker has partnered with...
The “You” Season 4 Trailer Has Us on the Edge of Our Seats: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
If you watch Netflix‘s fan-favorite psychological thriller series You, you’re probably counting down the days until the new episodes drop. The good news is that the streaming service has finally revealed the You season 4 trailer, so we’ve got a sneak peek of what the latest chapter of Joe Goldberg’s story holds.
Comments / 0